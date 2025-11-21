20th Annual KNYE Food Drive to help feed families this Thanksgiving

The KNYE Radio Food Drive takes place each year before Thanksgiving, allowing the community to come together to ensure everyone has a full plate for the holidays. (Victor Zech/Southern Nye County Search and Rescue)

This Saturday will mark the 20th consecutive year for the KNYE Radio Food Drive and Southern Nye County Search and Rescue members will be out to help collect donations that will then be distributed to local residents and families through area churches and the VFW. (Victor Zech/Southern Nye County Search and Rescue)

Thanksgiving is just around the corner and many are preparing for a feast with friends and family but for those who are struggling through tough times or financial strain, it can be difficult to afford the holiday meal.

In an effort to help the community with getting the turkey and trimmings on the table this coming Thursday, Karen Jackson will be holding her 20th Annual KNYE Radio Food Drive and once again, Southern Nye County Search and Rescue members will be playing their part.

“It’s that time again! Search and Rescue will be participating in the KNYE Radio Food Drive this Saturday, Nov. 22,” Victor Zech, photographer and historian for Southern Nye County Search and Rescue, announced this week. “Bring nonperishable foods, frozen turkeys and even cash. The need is even greater than ever, thank you for the support of our Pahrump community.”

The food drive will gather all kinds of food items to stock local residents’ pantries, with all donated food set to be distributed to several community churches as well as the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 for its veterans’ food bank.

“This year there will be two drop-off locations. Look for the bright orange Search and Rescue shirts,” Zech encouraged.

The KNYE Radio Food Drive will take place Saturday, Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of both Albertsons and Walmart.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com