News

3 suspected of torturing, throwing man off cliff near Pahrump

By Sabrina Schnur Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
August 6, 2021 - 2:30 pm
 
Detectives with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office investigate a homicide Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Cathedral Canyon. (Nye County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook)

Nye County investigators believe a Las Vegas man was beaten, thrown off a cliff and shot because a woman believed that the man had hurt her child.

Roy Jaggers, 27, of Las Vegas was found dead Sunday in Cathedral Canyon, near Pahrump, according to Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Investigators from the Metropolitan Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office spoke to Jaggers’ mother who said the last person he was in contact with was a neighbor named Heather Pate, 27, of Las Vegas.

Deputies said that after detaining Pate and her boyfriend, Kevin Dent, 36, of Las Vegas they discovered evidence that Pate and Dent lured Jaggers to Pate’s home, believing he had hurt Pate’s child.

The pair beat and handcuffed Jaggers before driving him to Pahrump where they met up with Pate’s former boyfriend Brad Mehn, 37, of Pahrump, deputies said.

“They met Mehn who led them to an area in the desert where they tortured Jaggers over multiple hours, utilizing numerous different weapons,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a video statement Thursday night. “After they finished torturing Jaggers, they drove him to Cathedral Canyon, approximately 25 miles away, where they threw him off the cliff into the gorge where they subsequently shot at him numerous times, ultimately killing him.”

Jaggers was determined to have died from multiple gunshots.

The trio is being held without bail on charges of murder, kidnapping, conspiracy to commit murder and battery with substantial bodily harm.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Enduring triple-digit temperatures, Rob and Laine Brubaker w ...
Pahrump tree service sees spike after July storms
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

In the aftermath of the torrential storms last week, landscaping and tree service businesses have seen a spike in the number of service calls as of late.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times There was a large turnout for the Nye County Commissi ...
Nye County’s internal mask policy unchanged
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

On Friday, July 31, a new state mask mandate went into effect in Nevada and with Nye County one of the dozen counties subject to the new requirements, the Nye County Commission addressed the county’s internal mask policy during its Tuesday, Aug. 3 meeting.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Provided by Nye County, this photo shows the mud and flood ...
Nye County and Pahrump staff, volunteers applauded for storm response
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It’s not often that local governmental staff is acclaimed for the work they do each and every day to keep the county and its various towns running smoothly, but following the two major thunderstorms that blew through the Pahrump Valley last week, there was an absolute outpouring of gratitude for these men and women whose efforts and energy were crucial in responding to the local weather emergency.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Public input is being sought on a proposal to begin co ...
‘Flightseeing’ tours above Death Valley proposed
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Provided there’s enough support, limited aircraft tours above Death Valley National Park could become a reality, as the National Park Service and the Federal Aviation Administration are seeking public feedback on the plan, according to Public Information Officer Abby Wines.

Pahrump artist nabs multiple musical awards in 2021
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Artistic passion takes many forms and for local resident John Michael Ferrari, it’s music and entertaining others that fires his enthusiasm.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 2021 Back to School Fair in Pahrump was held on Saturday ...
Hundreds of Pahrump students benefit from Back to School Fair
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2021-2022 school year is set to begin in just a few days, and thanks to the combined efforts of NyE Communities Coalition staff, volunteers and generous contributors throughout the community, hundreds of area youth are now stocked up on supplies necessary to tackle the coming academic challenges.

Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal John Ekman, parade grand marshall and Goldfield Historic ...
Goldfield Days returns on Friday
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Goldfield Days and the land auction returns to Esmeralda County this year after being canceled due to the pandemic the previous year. The town will celebrate its 20th annual event this year.

 
Nevada back-to-school shoppers likely to set spending record
By Dylan Svoboda Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Back-to-school shoppers in the Silver State are expected to spend $481.4 million on clothes, supplies, food and electronics this year, an all-time high for the state, the Nevada Retail Association said Thursday.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a kick-off event of the Nevada Recovers Listening Tour ...
Sisolak issues new mask rules for state’s K-12 schools
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak signed an emergency directive Wednesday related to face coverings and other mitigation strategies for K-12 county school district, charter school and private school settings within Nevada.