30 new projects in Pahrump: Arby’s, Chipotle, Midas Muffler, 3 convenience stores & more

Business is booming in the Pahrump Valley, with dozens of new companies looking to bring their products and services to the area, and existing ones aiming to expand operations.

“We have 30 commercial projects either in the site development process or through the site development plan certification and now under construction,” Nye County Planning Director Brett Waggoner reported to the Nye County Commission on Tuesday, March 21.

He then launched into a lengthy list of the various businesses coming to or expanding within the town of Pahrump.

Arby’s opening

The opening of Arby’s in Pahrump is something that locals have been eagerly awaiting and Waggoner was excited to report that the wait has come to an end.

Arby’s officially opened its doors on Tuesday, March 28 at 680 S. Highway 160 and if the steady flow of patrons since is anything to judge by, the fast-food chain has received a very warm welcome.

For its first lunch shift, long lines spilled onto the frontage road. Company officials were on site to direct the drive-thru traffic and greet walk-in customers.

An Arby’s representative told the Pahrump Valley Times that the opening was a long time coming— the project started in 2020 — but it was worth the effort to bring the eatery to the community.

Midas Muffler under construction

The Dutch Bros. coffee shop that was originally intended to be built alongside Arby’s is no longer happening but a Midas Muffler will now be going up next door to Arby’s.

Chipotle breaks ground

Chipotle has also broken ground on a lot adjacent to Wells Fargo and a Quick Shine Car Wash is pegged for land on South Highway 160 just north of Wilson Road.

Silverton Casino project stalled by future NDOT improvements

Waggoner also touched on the Silverton Casino project, which has been in the works for nearly five years now. He said this project is still on the books but it has been delayed because of future improvements that the Nevada Department of Transportation wants to make along Highway 160.

“The issue is with the original design they had for the roundabout,” Waggoner explained, referencing the traffic circle that the Silverton’s developers are planning as part of the project, a topic covered in a previous edition of the Times. “They had it all designed, the design was approved and it was in engineering but now, NDOT is planning some widening projects on the highway, basically from where it is four lanes just past Homestead Road all the way out to Manse Road, where another roundabout is being proposed.”

NDOT has asked developers to reconfigure their plans to accommodate future road improvements and that has put the Silverton on a little bit of a delay, Waggoner said.

Motorsports expansion

As for the Silverton’s neighbor, Spring Mountain Motorsports, the expansion is well underway, Waggoner said, noting that 6 new miles of track are down and additional facilities, such as a garage and restrooms, are also being built.

3 convenience stores close to opening

The Circle K on Homestead and Gamebird roads is nearing completion and a new Coyote Corner on Manse Road near the entrance to Mountain Falls is in the works. A Green Valley Grocery is planned near Manse Road and Highway 160.

Warehouse & Storage

Multiple new warehouses to house the fireworks sold by the various retailers in the valley, including BlackJack and Area 51 Fireworks, Phantoms Fireworks and Red Apple Fireworks, are being constructed and PV Construction is creating a new storage yard and shop of sorts on land behind the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054.

Storage options in the valley are always in high demand and developers are taking advantage of the market by bringing in additional storage solutions. One new self-storage and RV storage company is slated for Commercial Street and another is planned for South Blagg Road, while two existing mini-storage businesses on Homestead Road are expanding.

Professional office space & more services

The valley will also see a new professional office building near Highway 160 and Winery Road, the new Pahrump Community Health Center on Lola Lane, a Rent-to-Go equipment rental on Panhandler, a cabinet company and showroom on Emery Street and several new multi-family units on Ambush Street. Pahrump Valley Glass will be moving to a new location and will be taking over an older building on Emery Street, which the company is in the process of remodeling and a new blinds store will occupy a renovated site on Frontage Road across from the Albertsons Shopping Plaza. Arms Corp and Aztec Cosmetics are both expanding and Access Realty is getting new digs on Cortina Street.

Glove factory in Pahrump?

Finally, as to a proposed glove factory in the Pahrump Valley, Waggoner noted, “This is still a real thing, it’s just tied up with the annexation process with the utilities.”

