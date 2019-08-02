79°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

3rd annual ceremony set to honor Purple Heart Day in Pahrump

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
August 2, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

National Purple Heart Day will be observed around the country on Wednesday, Aug, 7 and for the third year running, the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 of Pahrump will host a ceremony in honor of the occasion.

The entire community is invited to join in the local observance to display their appreciation and support for the men and women who have been wounded or have made the ultimate sacrifice in their service to America.

The Purple Heart Sundown Ceremony will feature several of the traditional aspects of a military ceremony, including the formal presentation of the colors and a volley salute by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard. Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Curtin will sing the national anthem and Diane Jackson is slated to perform “God Bless America,” while the Nevada Silver Tappers will be adding to the patriotic atmosphere with a dance routine to “Pledge to America.”

The often emotional POW/MIA ceremony will be included in the program as well, to recognize all those who have been prisoners of war or missing in action, a duty that will be performed by DAV Chapter #15 members Dr. Tom Waters and Cles Saunders, and DAV Auxiliary member Beverly Baker.

Marines Corp League Detachment #1199 member Jerry Dumont will conduct the ID/Dog Tag ceremony while the wreath ceremony will be carried out by DAV Auxiliary members Jannis Saunders, Susan Cardarelli and Martha Wilson-Dumont.

Waters detailed that two guest speakers have been secured for the Purple Heart Sundown Ceremony thus far, including Nye County Commission Chairman John Koenig and keynote speaker Kat Miller, who is the director of Nevada Department of Veterans Services. Waters noted that he was pleased he was able to receive permission from the governor’s office to allow Miller to be there, describing her as an “excellent speaker.”

Capping off the event will be local veteran Tom Saitta, who will conclude the ceremony with a performance of “Taps.”

As in past years, the event will take place in the evening hours on Aug. 7 at the Veterans Memorial at the Chief Tecopa Cemetery, located on East Street next to the Pahrump Community Library. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 6:20 p.m. and conclude just before sundown.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Courtesy of Sam Peters Nevada District 4 Congressional Candidate Sam Peters owns two business i ...
Las Vegas businessman enters Nevada’s District 4 congressional race
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

After serving as an officer in the United States Air Force for 20 years, it would be safe to say at this point, that Nevada resident Sam Peters is the sole Republican District 4 Congressional candidate who has earned a Bronze Star.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times People watch Kamala Harris in a live telecast at K7 B ...
Kamala Harris campaign takes focus on rural Nevada
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Democratic presidential hopeful U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and her team, have been moving across parts of rural Nevada in recent weeks to focus on issues facing less densely populated areas. The candidate, in a field of more than two dozen opponents, also participated in a virtual conference that was broadcast across several rural areas in the state.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times On Sunday July 28, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Pahrump fire ...
Pahrump crash sends 4 to hospital
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews remained busy as they responded to numerous service calls throughout the valley over the past few weeks.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, July 31 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $67 million.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A crime scene evolved into a HazMat response on Tuesday aft ...
Hazmat teams respond to crime scene in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

At least three Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies were transported to Desert View Hospital while they were investigating a crime scene just before 2:30 p.m., on Tuesday, July 30.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Music instructors at Foxter Music in Pahrump played for a c ...
Foxter Music celebrates 3 years in Pahrump
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A music store based in Pahrump entertained locals and visitors to the area as the owner celebrated three years in business.

Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal The event in question failed to draw a crowd, perhap ...
Beatty land-use workshop lacks local attendance
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

When the reporter covering an event and the town secretary constitute the total local attendance at an event in Beatty it is safe to say that the town was poorly represented.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times 2019 Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen Laraine Babbitt.
Golden Years Queen holds first Caregivers Retreat in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

As 2019 Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen, Laraine Babbitt has many duties to attend to but perhaps the most special for the pageant winner is pursuing her personal platform.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Sheriff's Office, Positive Pahrump and Pahrum ...
Back to School Supply Drive a success across Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It’s back to school season with Nye County students set to start the 2019-2020 school term on Aug. 12 and in an effort to help them gear up for the coming year, three area entities came together to host a Back to School Supply Drive on Saturday, July 27.