A barbecue event is planned for Friday, and the community is invited.

Getty Images

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo

A barbecue event is planned for Friday, and the community is invited.

Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo is planning to have a Fourth of July barbecue event at the Pahrump Senior Center on Friday. The event is slated to run from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The community is invited to attend. The senior center in Pahrump is at 1370 W. Basin Ave., between N. Blagg Road and N. Leslie Street.