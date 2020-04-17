74°F
News

700 additional National Guardsmen activated in Nevada

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
April 17, 2020 - 9:12 am
 

An additional activation of the National Guard is the second during the COVID-19 response, as Sisolak had called 106 on April 6, two days after the state’s major disaster declaration was approved by President Donald Trump. Those guardsmen stood up donation management and supply distribution operations.

The guardsmen most recently called into service will provide medical support, food bank and warehouse logistics, transportation of supplies and setup of alternate care facilities. A majority are set to report in Las Vegas, where most of the Silver State’s confirmed cases and COVID-19 related deaths have occurred.

Guard medical professionals already working COVID-19 response in their civilian professions will not be asked to report and will remain working their critically important full-time jobs.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will approve all mission requests of the Nevada Guard for federally funded requests pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic response.

The announcement of an additional 700 Guardsmen would mark the largest state activation in Nevada’s history, according to the Nevada National Guard public affairs office.

Some 400 guardsmen were brought up during the post-Rodney King verdict riots in 1992 in Las Vegas, at least 200 were activated during the Northern Nevada floods of 1997, and 140 were called into service in response to flooding in 2017 in Lemmon Valley.

Across the nation, the National Guard provides a force of 450,000 soldiers and airmen throughout the 54 states, territories and District of Columbia capable of contributing to the response effort. About 30,000 guardsmen have been activated nationwide. The Nevada Guard includes about 3,200 soldiers and 1,200 airmen.

The National Guard typically provides support working to increase medical capacity, providing security at testing sites, managing food banks, delivering food and critical supplies and disinfecting public spaces, among other duties.

THE LATEST
Senior menus
Pahrump Senior Center

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows the remain of a fire conducted in a burn ba ...
COVID-19 prompts halt of open burning in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In yet another example of how COVID-19 is changing daily life, the Pahrump burn season has been put on hold.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Fight for Nevada volunteers will be at the cul-de-sac on Ye ...
Effort to recall Sisolak continues
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada may be under a “Stay at Home” order as COVID-19 continues to ravage the country but those involved in the effort to remove Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak from office have a deadline to adhere to and they are pushing forward with their recall effort.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Marco Torres will now face first degree mu ...
Nye DA revises initial charge on suspect
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County district attorney’s office has revised a criminal complaint on a Pahrump man who admitted to strangling his roommate to death.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times From left to right are Nye County Commissioners Leo Blundo, ...
Nye County Commissioners call for explanation of groundwater levy
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The need to readdress and correct a resolution passed earlier this year by the Nye County Commission opened the door for some discussion regarding the levy of a special assessment on taxable properties in Pahrump’s groundwater Basin #162, money that goes to the Nevada state engineer’s office.

Getty Images The U.S. Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service on Friday launched ...
IRS launches new tool for economic impact payments
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service on Friday launched a new web tool allowing quick registration for economic impact payments for those who don’t normally file a tax return.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dashing up and down the streets in their neighborhood, Jess ...
Pahrump Hope Run a great “virtual” success
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

All throughout the week of March 28 to April 4 residents from around the valley hit the streets and trails to get their exercise on, walking, running, jogging or even just strolling along, all as part of the NyE Communities Coalition’s 12th Annual HOPE Run/Walk.