9 inmates face drug charges after heroin smuggled into Nye Detention Center

An investigation has led to additional charges for nine Nye County Detention Center inmates.

On Monday, Dec. 5, detention center deputies received information that inmates Matthew Clark and Joshua Allen were allegedly smuggling narcotics into the facility.

At the time, both were assigned to a work detail outside of the detention center, according to a news release from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

“It was discovered that Clark and Allen were bringing heroin and methamphetamine into the detention center,” according to NCSO reports. “They were then distributing it through inmates Bryan Lewis, Austin Collins and Larry Avila, who were also inmate workers. They then were attempting to distribute the narcotics through the laundry distribution in the jail.”

Following the initial investigation, nine inmates were arrested for allegedly being under the influence of a controlled substance, as well as for their role in the conspiracy of distribution of a controlled substance to an inmate.

Those who were inmate workers lost their worker-privilege status and are now facing new criminal charges.

