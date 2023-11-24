A bowling benefit for America’s heroes — here’s how to join in

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A bowler pauses to ready himself before launching his ball down the lane during the 5th Annual Bowl-A-Thon for Wounded Warriors. This year's event is set for Sunday, Dec. 3.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows just a small portion of the raffle prizes that were up for grabs at the 5th Annual Bowl-A-Thon for Wounded Warriors.

Military service comes with sacrifice and the wounds incurred can be both seen and unseen, physical, mental and emotional. As a 27-year veteran, Denise Flanagan, of Pahrump, knows this well and she’s made it her mission to help fellow veterans with resources they need to overcome injuries.

For the past five years, Flanagan has held a Bowl-a-Thon to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project and as she approaches her sixth annual event, she’s looking forward to another year of successful fundraising.

“So this will be my sixth Bowl-A-Thon and my total raised to date is – drum roll, please – $17,165,” Flanagan told the Pahrump Valley Times. “I can’t believe it! That means I’m less than $3,000 away from $20,000!”

Set for next Sunday, the Bowl-A-Thon for Wounded Warriors will treat attendees to three games of 9-pin, no tap bowling, which incorporates a scoring style in which bowlers earn a strike if they knock down nine pins with their first ball. There will also be a special guest speaker to kick off the event and a plethora of raffles prizes will be up for grabs, including one that’s perfect for racing fans.

“Of course, we have all kinds of great items for the raffle,” Flanagan enthused. “We’ll have wine baskets and all kinds of gift certificates, for food, the fitness center, florists, hair salons, hotels and more. And the biggie so far is four tickets to the Pennzoil 400 Nascar weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway from March 1 to 3 next year. These tickets are for all three of the races held that weekend and their value is $836. Wow!”

Flanagan said she was quite excited about the addition of a guest speaker, who is part of the Wounded Warrior Project’s Warrior Speak group and will be able to truly underscore the kind of impact the proceeds from the event will have.

“Her name is Tanya. She’s an Army veteran who has suffered from severe PTSD and she will share how Wounded Warrior Project has helped her. She’s scheduled to speak from 10:30 to 10:45 a.m.,” Flanagan detailed.

When it comes to why Flanagan is so passionate about supporting Wounded Warrior Project, she said it’s simple – she understands the need for the programs, services and events the nonprofit offers.

“My purpose, the reason I do this, has not changed. Many people think just because the war is over in the Middle East, there is no need for this event. But that couldn’t be further from the truth,” Flanagan said. “The Wounded Warrior Project is not just about helping those injured in battle. It’s committed to all service members who have an injury, whether visible or invisible, since Sept. 11, 2001.

“Women especially are usually overlooked,” she continued. “As I said, it’s not just battle where an injury can occur. Women Warriors who experienced military sexual trauma are three times as likely to experience moderate to severe PTSD symptoms. And those having co-occurring mental health conditions are five times as likely to experience moderate to severe PTSD symptoms. It’s a never-ending battle.”

The Bowl-A-Thon for Wounded Warrior is set for Sunday, Dec. 3 at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center. The cost to participate is $10 per person, which includes shoes and three games of 9-pin, no-tap bowling and Flanagan encouraged attendees to register beforehand.

Lanes will open at 11 a.m. and the event will run until 4 p.m.

For more information contact Flanagan at 775-209-0783 or Nugget Bowl at 775-751-6525.

Donations can also be made online at CommunityFundraising.WoundedWarriorProject.org/Bowl-A-Thon-For-Wounded-Warriors

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com