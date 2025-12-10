A Celebration of Trees and Lights at the Demonstration Garden

The Master Gardeners will be offering cookies, cocoa, cider and care advice for evergreens.

Residents and visitors can find all sorts of plants and trees that thrive in the desert at the local Demonstration Garden, which has been festooned with decorations for the holidays and will remain lit through the end of December. (Heather Freeman/Pahrump Master Gardeners)

The Pahrump Master Gardeners have decked out the Desert Demonstration Garden with holiday cheer and residents are invited for a special event at the garden on Dec. 12. (Heather Freeman/Pahrump Master Gardeners)

The Pahrump Master Gardeners have spent the start of December winding colorful strands of lights and setting up glowing displays in and around the many trees and plants that make up the Desert Demonstration Garden and now that the cheerfully illuminated site is ready, its time to share it with the community.

This Friday, everyone in the valley is invited out for a night of glittering lights and holiday spirit set amid a tranquil and beautiful environment at the Celebration of Trees and Lights - Cookies, Cocoa and Cider in the Garden.

“Come wander and enjoy the festively decorated Desert Demonstration Garden, prepared for you by the Pahrump Master Gardeners. Learn about which evergreen trees grow well in the Pahrump Valley, with special guest, Profession M.L. Robinson,” the Master Gardeners encourage.

Holiday tree care will cover species such as Norfolk Island Pine, Mondel/Eldarica/Afghan Pine, Italian Stone Pine and Aleppo Pine, along with tips for keeping fresh-cut trees.

“In addition to information about holiday trees and plants, plus in-person question-and-answers with Professor Robinson there will be warm beverages and snacks to enjoy while strolling the paths and taking pictures with family by displays,” Master Gardener Heather Freeman detailed, adding, “Be sure to stop by and sign in, which helps secure future funding!”

Another special feature of the Celebration of Trees and Lights is the Letter Writing Station, where attendees will find plenty of festive paper and helpful elves to assist them in penning a missive to someone special. Letters to Santa, letters to veterans or just about anyone else are encouraged. Any youngsters who submit a Letter to Santa will have that letter transferred to the Pahrump Valley Lions Club, which will fulfill the enclosed Christmas wishes.

The Celebration of Trees and Lights – Cookies, Cocoa and Cider in the Garden will take place this Friday, Dec. 12 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Pahrump Extension Desert Demonstration Garden at the UNR Cooperative Extension, 1651 E. Calvada Blvd. The event is open to all ages and is free, although donations are always welcome.

For more information contact Freeman at HeatherF@unr.edu

The garden will be remain lit through New Years for the public to meander through the landscaping but as Freeman noted, visitors should take only photos and nothing else.

Holiday tree recycling

Once the holidays come to a close, residents can recycle their live-cut holiday trees at the UNR Cooperative Extension in Pahrump, 1651 E. Calvada Blvd.

Recycling opens on Christmas Day, Thursday, Dec. 25 and will run through Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026.