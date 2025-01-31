A fabulous night in black and white
The chamber of commerce hosted its annual installation and awards gala this month.
The business community came together for an evening of networking and recognition at the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 2025 Black and White Gala, where the best of the valley’s enterprises were thrust into the spotlight and the new chamber board of directors was sworn in.
Taking place Friday, Jan. 24 inside the Pahrump Nugget Events Center, the Black and White Gala included live music by Chasing Sunrise, a prime rib meal to ensure patrons’ stomachs were just as satisfied as their ears and a plethora of raffle prizes to give away.
The event served as a venue for the administration of the oath of office for the new members for the chamber board of directors for 2025-2026, as well.
Named president of the board was Beth Lee of Valley Electric Association, while Bill Marion of Purdue Marion & Associates takes over as vice president.
John Ingram of Old Republic Title takes on the role of secretary, Lacie Chakos of Paul Healey and Sons CPAs is the new treasurer and the remainder of the board includes Jonathan Nelson of J.K. Nelson Law and Pam Tyler of Artesian Cellars.
But the main focus of the evening was the presentation of awards, which included a host of winners for the Best of Pahrump contest as well as two other special awards.
Honored as Volunteer of the Year was Assemblyman Greg Hafen II, who also assisted in presenting the certificates for each of the winners of the Best of Pahrump awards who were in attendance.
The Cornerstone Award for Business of the Year was handed out, too, with this prestigious recognition going to Artesian Cellars.
“I would like to say thank you to the staff of the Nugget for a beautiful venue and a delicious dinner. Thank you to our musical entertainment, Chasing Sunrise, for providing fantastic music and thank you to our events and membership committee volunteers for helping with this event tonight,” Lee enthused.
The Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce has many other events coming in the next year, information for which can be found on the chamber’s Facebook page as well as in its newsletter.
For more information visit PahrumpChamber.com
Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com
Here's to the Best of Pahrump!
The following were declared winners of the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce's Best of Pahrump Awards:
- Best Animal Services/Veterinarians – Animal Care Center of Pahrump
- Best Attorney – J.K. Nelson Law, LLC
- Best Auto Sales/Service – Pahrump Valley Auto Plaza
- Best Bank – Meadows Bank
- Best Bar – The Wine Down
- Best Beauty Salon – Desert Lotus Salon
- Best Burgers/Sandwiches – Mom's Diner
- Best Chiropractor – Pahrump Pain Free
- Best Coffee and Tea – Java Junkies
- Best Contractor – Avena & Sons Electric, LLC
- Best Doctor – Intermountain Health
- Best Fitness/Wellness – Living Free Health and Fitness
- Best Home and Garden Services – Star Nursery
- Best Hotel/Lodging – Holiday Inn Express & Suites
- Best Insurance Office – American Family Insurance/Jesse McCullough
- Best Pizza – MiaAva East Coast Pizza
- Best Shopping – Smith's Food and Drug