A fabulous night in black and white

The chamber of commerce hosted its annual installation and awards gala this month.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II took home the Volunteer of the Year Award at the chamber's 2025 gala and installation dinner.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Artesian Cellars was presented with the Cornerstone Award for Business of the Year during the chamber's 2025 gala, with owners Pam Tyler, left, and Tim Burke, third from left, thrilled to accept their award.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce's 2025 Black and White Gala took place Friday, Jan. 24 with a large gathering of area business owners and supporters, all out to celebrate the installation of new board of directors members and the presentation of a variety of awards.

The business community came together for an evening of networking and recognition at the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 2025 Black and White Gala, where the best of the valley’s enterprises were thrust into the spotlight and the new chamber board of directors was sworn in.

Taking place Friday, Jan. 24 inside the Pahrump Nugget Events Center, the Black and White Gala included live music by Chasing Sunrise, a prime rib meal to ensure patrons’ stomachs were just as satisfied as their ears and a plethora of raffle prizes to give away.

The event served as a venue for the administration of the oath of office for the new members for the chamber board of directors for 2025-2026, as well.

Named president of the board was Beth Lee of Valley Electric Association, while Bill Marion of Purdue Marion & Associates takes over as vice president.

John Ingram of Old Republic Title takes on the role of secretary, Lacie Chakos of Paul Healey and Sons CPAs is the new treasurer and the remainder of the board includes Jonathan Nelson of J.K. Nelson Law and Pam Tyler of Artesian Cellars.

But the main focus of the evening was the presentation of awards, which included a host of winners for the Best of Pahrump contest as well as two other special awards.

Honored as Volunteer of the Year was Assemblyman Greg Hafen II, who also assisted in presenting the certificates for each of the winners of the Best of Pahrump awards who were in attendance.

The Cornerstone Award for Business of the Year was handed out, too, with this prestigious recognition going to Artesian Cellars.

“I would like to say thank you to the staff of the Nugget for a beautiful venue and a delicious dinner. Thank you to our musical entertainment, Chasing Sunrise, for providing fantastic music and thank you to our events and membership committee volunteers for helping with this event tonight,” Lee enthused.

The Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce has many other events coming in the next year, information for which can be found on the chamber’s Facebook page as well as in its newsletter.

For more information visit PahrumpChamber.com

Here's to the Best of Pahrump!

The following were declared winners of the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce's Best of Pahrump Awards: