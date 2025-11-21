A holiday gathering to support sweet slumber

Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace is readying to celebrate Christmas with the community.

Through volunteerism, donations and fundraising, Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace works to construct sturdy bedframes from scratch, which are then fitted out with new mattresses, sheets, pillows and comforters before being delivered to the homes of children who don't have a bed to call their own. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace Christmas Fundraiser will include a host of silent auction items on which attendees can bid, along with a live auction with plenty of great items. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace is making a big difference in the lives of area youngsters by providing them with safe, comfortable beds in which they can get a good night's rest, a mission community members can help with during this year's Christmas Fundraiser. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

In 2024, Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace and its president Carmen Murzyn were recognized for the work the group does in the community to provide safe, comfortable beds for children in need, with a silver placement in the Nevada Governor's Points of Light Awards Individual Volunteer category. (Pahrump Photography)

Last year's Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace Christmas Fundraiser saw a strong turnout of guests all happy to support the nonprofit's mission and the group is hopeful that this year's event will be just as successful. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace will hold its 5th Annual Christmas Fundraiser on Wednesday, Dec. 10, with a pasta buffet, raffles, entertainment and plenty of holiday spirit. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

As the year draws to a close, Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is readying for its last big fundraiser of 2025 and chapter members are crossing their fingers in the hope that the community will once again show up in force to support the cause.

The 5th Annual Holiday Fundraiser is just two and a half weeks away and every dollar earned at this festive gathering will go directly to the Nye County SHP mission of ensuring youngsters can slumber safely in their very own bed.

“In Nevada and across the U.S., too many children go without a bed – or even a pillow – to lay their heads on at night,” Nye County SHP detailed. “Instead, they sleep on couches, blankets or even bare floors. This lack of proper sleep can deeply affect their physical, emotional and mental well-being. That’s where Sleep in Heavenly Peace comes in.

“We are a dedicated group of volunteers committed to building, assembling and delivering high-quality beds to children and families in need,” the nonprofit explained. “Our Pahrump chapter has grown significantly, allowing us to serve more children than ever before. While many wonderful charities provide clothing, meals and toys, few offer the essential comfort of a proper bed.”

Acting as a key sponsor for the 5th Annual Holiday Fundraiser is Saddle West Hotel, Casino and RV Resort, with co-sponsorship from local clothing retailer Sunflower Fashions.

“Saddle West’s generosity and steadfast support of our mission have been instrumental in making this event possible and we are deeply grateful for their partnership,” Nye County SHP Treasurer Michelle Caird remarked. “The fundraiser will feature a delicious pasta buffet, fresh salad, garlic bread, dessert and both silent and live auctions. Auction items include a signed Golden Knights puck, a variety of gift cards and contributions from numerous local businesses, offering something for everyone to enjoy.”

Tickets are $40 per person and are on sale now but with limited space available, anyone wishing to attend should reserve their seats as early as possible.

There are also several levels of sponsorship available.

Silver Sponsorship is $500 and includes a reserved, third-row center table for eight guests, a quarter-page ad in the evening’s program, a two-layer cake for the table and a certificate of appreciation. Gold Sponsorship is $750 and comes with a reserved second-row center table for eight, half-page program ad, certificate of appreciation, a basket of locally made fudge, wine for the table, a two-layer cake and recognition of the group’s Facebook page.

The top sponsorship package, Platinum Sponsor, gets the buyer a front-row center table for eight, full-page program ad, certificate of appreciation, bottle of champagne, basket of fudge, two-layer cake, sparkling cider and online recognition.

There is also an option for a reserved table for eight guests for $350.

“Your sponsorship will directly support our mission to provide beds for children who currently sleep on floors, couches or blankets. In return, we’ll proudly recognize your generosity throughout the evening and online and provide a certificate to display your commitment to our community,” Nye County SHP President Carmen Murzyn noted, while Caird added, “We deeply appreciate the support of past attendees and community members.”

The 5th Annual Sleep in Heavenly Peace Holiday Fundraiser is set for Wednesday, Dec. 10 inside the Saddle West Showroom. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is slated for 6 p.m. and the live auction and entertainment begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at Sunflower Fashions, 1141 S. Highway 160, Suite 7, or by contacting Murzyn at 775-910-8921.

For more information or to discuss sponsorships, contact Murzyn or Caird at 509-995-3078.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Get cozy at this pajama party fundraiser

The Wine Down is set to host a Cozy Night of Giving Pajama Party this coming December, with all proceeds to benefit Sleep in Heavenly Peace and the nonprofit's mission of providing beds for children in need.

Tickets are $35 per person, which includes tapas and a glass of wine. For those who bring in donations of twin sheets or pillows, every donation earns them a ticket into the raffle drawings.

Before heading out to the party, attendees will want to brush up on their knowledge of holiday-themed flicks as there will be Christmas Movie Trivia. And be sure to wear the most festive and fun pajamas possible as there will be a pajama contest, too.

The Cozy Night of Giving Pajama Party will take place Monday, Dec. 8 from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Wine Down, 250 Highway 150, Suite 8, next to Albertsons.