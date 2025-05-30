A Magical Day: PVHS Special Education prom celebrates community, teamwork, and joy

The celebration of inclusion and connection took place during the school day on May 16th.

At Pahrump Valley High School, the Special Education Prom is a cherished event that unites students, families, staff and the community in a joyful celebration of inclusion and connection.

The prom takes place during the school day, ensuring that all students in the self-contained program, from grades 9 through UG (students continuing after graduation to develop independent living skills), can participate. Many 11th and 12th graders attend both the general education and Special Education proms each year. Families are warmly welcomed, adding love and excitement to the festivities.

A team of teachers and paraprofessionals work tirelessly to make this event possible, with collaboration at its core. Paraprofessional Jose Perez played a key role, spending the day before the May 16 prom hanging curtains, setting up lights and crafting glowing chandeliers. His creativity transformed the gym into a magical space, with Melodie Eleogram adding thoughtful touches to enhance its beauty.

Chef Jones and her culinary arts students went above and beyond, decorating the room, setting up photo backdrops, arranging a red carpet entrance and adorning tables with cloths and centerpieces. On prom day, they served homemade cupcakes, and many returned in prom attire to celebrate and dance with the students, making the event unforgettable with their kindness and enthusiasm.

Community members also played a big part in the success. Student teacher and paraprofessional Mallory Birch organized a fundraiser selling Autism Awareness pins, with support from Johnny’s Restaurant, further highlighting the teamwork and dedication behind this special day.

Students enjoyed a memorable ride to the gym in a “party bus” provided by the Pahrump Senior Center, beautifully decorated by Sophia Veloz and J4NG. The smiles were priceless as they made their stylish entrance.

Inside, princesses Belle and Tiana from “Wish Upon a Princess” danced with the students, spreading joy all around. DJ Casey Conser from The JATH Experience kept the energy alive and the dance floor buzzing, while photographer Randy Gulley captured every special moment.

PDOP donated carnations, allowing students to share one with a friend and keep one for themselves — a simple gesture that brought big smiles. Parent Jennifer Ramirez kindly covered the cost of pizza, and Raileigh Browning and Sam Ferguson from Pizza Hut provided a generous discount.

Decorations, tablecloths, and lighting were contributed by PVHS STUCO, several PVHS staff, and Steve Bird, with delivery assistance from James Browning. Generous donations from Kiwanis and Therapy Blocks made it all possible.

This prom wasn’t just an event; it was a testament to the magic that happens when a school and its community come together with love and purpose. We couldn’t be prouder of our students or more grateful to everyone who made this day so special.

Tara Lusar is a Special Education teacher at Pahrump Valley High School.