A map of Pahrump’s stars

Can you guess the Pahrump notables in this illustrated map?

To the left, moving clockwise, we have J. Neil Schulman at the typewriter dreaming up his next libertarian dystopian sci-fi novel. Schulman directed the movies ‘Alongside Night’ and ‘Lady Magdalene’s, a story about the brothel at Sherry’s Ranch.

Above him is B-movie starlet June Kenney. Talent scouts, looking for the next Shirley Temple, discovered June singing on Boston area radio. June’s youthful looks got her roles as Barbara Bonnie in ‘Teenage Doll’ and Carol Flynn in ‘Earth vs. the Spider’. Her short stature also landed her roles in ‘Attack of the Puppet People’. Kenney married Lee Sebastian and the couple moved to Las Vegas where they ran a horse ranch and ultimately went over the hump and wound up in Pahrump.

At her bumper is bassist Max Green, also known as Max the Ripper and Violent New Max. In the fourth grade, Max migrated from Ohio to Pahrump. Soon after, Max picked up a guitar and practiced his ‘screaming vocal technique’. Max is best known for his post-hardcore metal band ‘Escape the Fate’.

To the right is Michael Jackson. The King of Pop had many houses, but perhaps the most discreet was his recording studio in Pahrump. I’ve been told his recording studio is that house built into the mountain on Bell Vista near the Hubb, right before leaving town. The location of Jackson’s recording studio might be an urban myth just like Jackson’s purported presence in our beloved Water Rock.

Next is the infamous Hollywood Madam Heidi Fleiss, festooned with a cockatoo and wild parrot from her exotic bird sanctuary. Heidi lived in Pahrump for 15 years. That is until some punk shot one of her pet parrots with a pellet gun. Furious, Heidi moved to Missouri. We sure do miss her and Heidi, if you’re reading this, come back. We’ll help protect your birds.

Below is the larger than life Leo Blundo. The owner of, the tongue-in-cheek, Dad’s Restaurant is quite a colorful character. He was elected to county commissioner in 2019 and even aspired to a U.S. House seat in 2020. Then came some scandals. Either way, I’d party with Leo any day of the week!

Aside the Joshua tree is martial artist Steve Cantwell. Born in Long Beach, he moved to Pahrump at the age of 10, where he was expelled from middle school and high school because of fighting. Cantwell began kickbox training at age 16. He was active in the UFC from 2005 to 2012. His nickname was The Robot.

To the left, the meat in the player sandwich is Dennis Hof. He was a businessman who owned a whopping seven brothels, most notably the Moonlite Bunny Ranch. Hof was also a Republican candidate in 2018 for the Nevada Assembly, to which he was posthumously elected less than one month after his death.

Below is a scene depicting Binion’s silver heist. Teddy Binion was in love with a stripper who herself was in love with a contractor. The girlfriend persuaded Teddy to build a vault for his silver near Smith’s. Then they gave him a hot dose and when he didn’t O.D., finished the job themselves. The cops were tipped off and caught the pair sneaking into his vault where $7 million in silver was being stored. Urban legend is that some of that silver is still buried out here.

On drums is Ed Morris. This talented musician grew up in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, before making the exodus west to Vegas and ultimately Pahrump in 2019. His band ‘The Lads’ had a hit with the album ‘Out From the Shadows’. He went on to become the guitarist frontman for ElectraGlides, Core, Sleddog and The Prixx, playing New England clubs from ‘88 to 2006.

The man, the myth, the legend: Art Bell. This prolific radio broadcaster moved to ‘the Kingdom of Nye’ in 1988. He was the founder and the original host of the paranormal-themed radio program Coast to Coast AM, which is syndicated on hundreds of radio stations in the United States and Canada. Paul Giovanni is slated to play Bell in an upcoming biopic, further cementing his legacy. Time for a statue of Mr. Bell to be erected in Petrack Park.

And dead center with a bullseye is retired electronics industry business executive Ronald Wayne throwing darts at Steve Jobs. He co-founded Apple Computer Company as a partnership with Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs in 1976. Twelve days later, he sold his 10% share of the new company back to Jobs and Wozniak, for U.S. $800, and one year later accepted a final $1,500 to forfeit any potential future claims against the newly incorporated company. He has been often referred to as the ‘forgotten founder’ of Apple. Out of all the people on this map, he still lives in Pahrump.

Additionally, we have animal celebrities like Fred the horse, Shaquille the tiger, and Lisa the lizard (made that last one up).

Eric Coleman is an artist based in Pahrump. He is the cartoonist for the Pahrump Valley Times and Tonopah Times-Bonanza. Follow him on his YouTube Channel The Traveling Cartoonist at https://tinyurl.com/2swrkmpm. For map information, contact Mr. Coleman at ericjamescoleman@gmail.com.