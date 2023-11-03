74°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

A popular internet police scanner has been silenced in Nye County — here’s why

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
November 3, 2023 - 4:53 am
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file

A web-based scanner that allows listeners to monitor law enforcement and other dispatches has been shut down in Nye County.

Described as the “world’s largest source for public safety information,” the Broadcastify Internet Live Audio Feed airs police and fire department radio traffic between first responders and dispatchers to untold listeners.

The scanner service was suspended late last month in Nye County, much to the disappointment of its regular listeners.

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times that criminal suspects and others were eavesdropping to monitor the activities of law enforcement.

“We made the decision based on the fact that they were actively listening to our operations at the time,” McGill said. “Needless to say, that can be a very potentially, even life-threatening situation, because they know our plans and they know our movements. They also knew what we were going to do and when we were going do it, so I made the decision that we were no longer going to broadcast that.”

Federal communications laws don’t prohibitscanners and it remains legal to listen to police traffic and other dispatches that are transmitted. Scanners have long been popular in newsrooms to help reporters follow the actions of police in real-time but access to transmissions have become more difficult in the past decades.

Additionally, aircraft, rail and live marine radio streams across the country are aired by Broadcastify.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nye County deputy shoots, wounds armed man
Nye County deputy shoots, wounds armed man
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

An officer-involved shooting remains under investigation by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office following the shooting of a suspect on the north end of Pahrump.

A visitor checks out a rare lake in Badwater Basin in the recently reopened Death Valley Nation ...
UPDATE: Death Valley highway to Beatty reopens
Staff Report

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. – The National Park Service reopened Mud Canyon Road and Daylight Pass on Wednesday, Nov. 1. Daylight Pass connects Death Valley National Park to Nevada Highway 374 and Beatty. Only emergency repairs have been completed, so drivers need to use caution, according to park officials.

National Park Service A Canadian tourist was reportedly injured when he crashed his motorcycl ...
Tarantula blamed for crash that injured Death Valley motorcyclist
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The motorcyclist was transported to Desert View Hospital in Pahrump after authorities said he rear-ended a passenger van traveling along California Highway 190 in Death Valley National Park.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Willi Baer, center, stands with two of her ...
GALLERY: 85-year-old’s birthday bash a benefit for Pahrump charities
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

If there is one thing that Pahrump resident Willi Baer is known for, it’s her unwavering altruism and with such a philanthropic spirit, it should come as no surprise that she used one of the major milestones of her own life to give back to others.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This summary outlines the results of the last 12 months of ...
How this cloud-seeding program is having a measurable impact in the valley
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada is the driest state in the nation and though cloud-seeding is by no means a one-answer solution for managing its strained water resources, this process is having a measurable impact around the state, including right here in the Pahrump Valley.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Summer Hawthorne
30-year-old Illinois woman ID’s as victim in balloon fall
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman who fell to her death from a hot air balloon on Oct. 18 as Summer Hawthorne, 30, from Rockford, Illinois.