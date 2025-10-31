A spectacular Spooktacular Poker Run weekend

A long line of side-by-sides makes it way from one Spooktacular Poker Run card collection site to another during this first-time event. (Shila Henderson/Nye County SxS)

The Spooktacular Poker Run saw people from all over the country coming together to ride the trails around the Pahrump Valley. (Shila Henderson/Nye County SxS)

With the American Flag flying above, participants in the Spooktacular Poker Run ride out to start the route that was carefully planned out to provide safety as well as excitement. (Amy Kalb/Nye County SxS)

With public lands stretching for miles in either direction around the town of Pahrump, the Spooktacular Poker Run sought to highlight the amazing adventure that can be found right here in the valley. (Caspar Fantasma/Nye County SxS)

Nye County SxS and JGR Off-Road were thrilled to see more than 200 side-by-sides taking part in the first-ever Spooktacular Poker Run in Pahrump. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Thousands of pounds of candy and goodies were handed out to local youngsters at the trunk-or-treat featured at the Spooktacular Poker Run. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The parking lot at Petrack Park was a scene of scary-good fun on Friday, Oct. 17 as side-by-sides gathered for the Spooktacular Poker Run and its evening trunk-or-treat. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The inaugural Spooktacular Poker Run took place Oct. 17 and 18, giving off-road enthusiasts and area families the chance to enjoy a weekend of fun, including a ride around the valley's trails for the off-roaders and lots of activities at Petrack Park for everyone else. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Spooktacular Poker run took place this month and the first-time event was a roaring success, bringing out local families and drawing participants from as far away as Florida for two days of frightening fun and off-road adventure.

Hosted by Nye County SxS and JGR Off-Road, the Spooktacular Poker Run was held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 17 and 18, with Petrack Park the base of all of the activity. Beginning Friday afternoon with a lights parade made up of side-by-sides and other off-road vehicles all decked out in Halloween style, the event continued through the evening with a massive trunk-or-treat, live music, vendors, games and a costume contest. The next morning, participants in the off-road poker run were up and at it early for a pancake breakfast and drivers’ meeting before hitting the trails at 8 a.m.

“We had approximately 235 side-by-sides on the trail, from right here in Nevada to people from California, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia and Florida,” event organizer and Nye County SxS member Ginger Simpson detailed for the Pahrump Valley Times. “The comments we have gotten are all wonderful, with thank yous from the attendees and many stating they will definitely be back again next year, bringing even more of their friends.”

It wasn’t as easy as gathering together a huge group of off-roaders and traveling out to the valley’s system of trails, though. It took many weeks of careful plotting and planning to determine the route the Spooktacular Poker Run participants would take, including reworking the route following heavy rains last month that caused flash flooding and shifted rocks, boulders and washes.

“It took a lot of time and planning putting the route together, then having to go out and tag and place the signs to keep everyone on the trail,” Simpson explained. “We wanted to make sure it was safe, yet fun, and challenging too, so the beginning riders could enjoy it but it would still be fun for the advanced riders too. We went over many different routes and areas to find the perfect route of fast spots, climbing spots, rocking spots, mountain hills, and beautiful views.”

While the off-roaders were out riding and collecting their poker run cards, there was plenty of fun for the general public at Petrack Park, with all of the vendors and food trucks open for business, more live music and festive family activities like a haunted house and mechanical bull rides. However, this was one aspect of the event that organizers felt needed more community awareness in order to grow it next year.

“We would’ve liked to see more local vendors and community members attend the event, but we also understood that many were unsure if the event would be successful, so we are hoping that next year we will have more local vendors to help support the event!” Simpson said.

Simpson and her fellow event committee members were pleased with the first Spooktacular Poker Run and they have every intention of making it an annual occasion going forward.

“When I set out to put this together, my goal was to make it a family event and to support the local community of vendors and organizations,” Simpson remarked. “The use of the games at each stop made for even more excitement on the ride (something that is different from many other poker runs in Nevada) plus the kids having their own ‘card’ in which the kids received a special sticker at each stop to put on their cards. Then at the end those cards were turned in for five free extra tickets for the kids to put in for raffle prizes.

“We also had the Holiday Task Force provide a breakfast early Saturday morning for donation, and then after returning from the ride with filthy, dusty, dirty riders and vehicles, the Pahrump Little League offered for donation to wash the dirt off. Brandi Matheny for the league stated the kids washed about 82 side-by-sides and raised over $700 in funds for their organization,” Simpson continued.

Proceeds from the Spooktacular Poker Run, which have not yet been completely calculated, will be donated to the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program and next year, another local nonprofit will be chosen to benefit from the event.

“We plan to do this every year with a different nonprofit” Simpson said. “Each year the committee will open up applications from local nonprofits to be the recipient of the funds raised, the poker run committee will vote to pick the next year’s beneficiary.”

For more information on the Spooktacular Poker Run or plans for the 2026 event visit SpookyPokerRun.com or call 702-516-0847.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Here's who helped put together the Spooktacular Poker Run

The inaugural Spooktacular Poker Run was the work of many individuals, businesses and organizations, collaborating to create this new community event. Contributors included: