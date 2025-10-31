A spectacular Spooktacular Poker Run weekend
This inaugural event drew participants from across the country.
The Spooktacular Poker run took place this month and the first-time event was a roaring success, bringing out local families and drawing participants from as far away as Florida for two days of frightening fun and off-road adventure.
Hosted by Nye County SxS and JGR Off-Road, the Spooktacular Poker Run was held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 17 and 18, with Petrack Park the base of all of the activity. Beginning Friday afternoon with a lights parade made up of side-by-sides and other off-road vehicles all decked out in Halloween style, the event continued through the evening with a massive trunk-or-treat, live music, vendors, games and a costume contest. The next morning, participants in the off-road poker run were up and at it early for a pancake breakfast and drivers’ meeting before hitting the trails at 8 a.m.
“We had approximately 235 side-by-sides on the trail, from right here in Nevada to people from California, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia and Florida,” event organizer and Nye County SxS member Ginger Simpson detailed for the Pahrump Valley Times. “The comments we have gotten are all wonderful, with thank yous from the attendees and many stating they will definitely be back again next year, bringing even more of their friends.”
It wasn’t as easy as gathering together a huge group of off-roaders and traveling out to the valley’s system of trails, though. It took many weeks of careful plotting and planning to determine the route the Spooktacular Poker Run participants would take, including reworking the route following heavy rains last month that caused flash flooding and shifted rocks, boulders and washes.
“It took a lot of time and planning putting the route together, then having to go out and tag and place the signs to keep everyone on the trail,” Simpson explained. “We wanted to make sure it was safe, yet fun, and challenging too, so the beginning riders could enjoy it but it would still be fun for the advanced riders too. We went over many different routes and areas to find the perfect route of fast spots, climbing spots, rocking spots, mountain hills, and beautiful views.”
While the off-roaders were out riding and collecting their poker run cards, there was plenty of fun for the general public at Petrack Park, with all of the vendors and food trucks open for business, more live music and festive family activities like a haunted house and mechanical bull rides. However, this was one aspect of the event that organizers felt needed more community awareness in order to grow it next year.
“We would’ve liked to see more local vendors and community members attend the event, but we also understood that many were unsure if the event would be successful, so we are hoping that next year we will have more local vendors to help support the event!” Simpson said.
Simpson and her fellow event committee members were pleased with the first Spooktacular Poker Run and they have every intention of making it an annual occasion going forward.
“When I set out to put this together, my goal was to make it a family event and to support the local community of vendors and organizations,” Simpson remarked. “The use of the games at each stop made for even more excitement on the ride (something that is different from many other poker runs in Nevada) plus the kids having their own ‘card’ in which the kids received a special sticker at each stop to put on their cards. Then at the end those cards were turned in for five free extra tickets for the kids to put in for raffle prizes.
“We also had the Holiday Task Force provide a breakfast early Saturday morning for donation, and then after returning from the ride with filthy, dusty, dirty riders and vehicles, the Pahrump Little League offered for donation to wash the dirt off. Brandi Matheny for the league stated the kids washed about 82 side-by-sides and raised over $700 in funds for their organization,” Simpson continued.
Proceeds from the Spooktacular Poker Run, which have not yet been completely calculated, will be donated to the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program and next year, another local nonprofit will be chosen to benefit from the event.
“We plan to do this every year with a different nonprofit” Simpson said. “Each year the committee will open up applications from local nonprofits to be the recipient of the funds raised, the poker run committee will vote to pick the next year’s beneficiary.”
For more information on the Spooktacular Poker Run or plans for the 2026 event visit SpookyPokerRun.com or call 702-516-0847.
Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com
Here's who helped put together the Spooktacular Poker Run
The inaugural Spooktacular Poker Run was the work of many individuals, businesses and organizations, collaborating to create this new community event. Contributors included:
- Spooktacular Committee Chairs Ginger and Jason Simpson, co-chairs Aleana and Tom McGough, Britt and Christina Davis, Robin and Mike Holseth, Kellie and David Buck, Brent and Shaina Patterson, Paula Elefante and Michelle Caird.
- Event volunteers Sandy and Pat Jennings, Lauralee Schwartzwalter, Cody Chambless, Kimberly Bonnell, Deborah Franz, Riley McGough and the Nye County Sheriff's Auxiliary
- Sponsors and donors JGR Offroad, Nye County SxS, Locations Racing, Robin Holseth Law, Security 1st Title, JK Nelson Law, Valley Renovations, Valley Electric and Valley Communications, Sheryl Hunter Team, MCE Property Clean Up, Westfield Jewelers, Realtor Maryanne Yoffee, Kids Connection, Nevada SxS, Cornwell Tools, Kaucky Tool Truck, Traction Tools, Aggressive Excavation, Pahrump Tourism, Brazen High Desert and Soroptimist International of the Pahrump Valley.