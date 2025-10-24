A tribute to the troops

Nevada Silver Tappers founder and director B.J. Hetrick-Irwin was thrilled to see so many people attending the USO Benefit Show this year, which raised thousands of dollars for the Veterans Food Bank and local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Nevada Silver Tappers instructor Ione DeSantis, left, and founder B.J. Hetrick-Irwin wave to the crowds at the USO Benefit Show, where the 100-year-old Hetrick-Irwin took part in the performances alongside her fellow tappers. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Saddle West Showroom was filled with audience members on both Sept. 13 and 14 as the Nevada Silver Tappers and guest entertainers performed at the USO Benefit Show. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Upon a stage designed to reflect its patriotic heart, the Nevada Silver Tappers perform a rousing routine at the USO Benefit Show. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The USO Benefit Show included a variety of dance routines from the Nevada Silver Tappers, whose talent had audiences whistling and applauding in appreciation. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

A tap dance troupe made up of ladies ages 50 or better, the Nevada Silver Tappers combine their love of music and dance with philanthropy, hosting shows every year that bring in valuable funds for area nonprofits. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Nevada Silver Tappers hosted the annual USO Benefit Show this September with two performances that saw the showroom at Saddle West packed with spectators. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

If there is one thing the Nevada Silver Tappers love more than putting on a fantastic show, it’s supporting the community they call home.

From acting as ambassadors of Pahrump at area events and business openings to performing at local ceremonies to fundraising for charitable causes, this sisterhood of ladies is continuously working to give back. The Silver Tappers’ most recent effort on the cash-generating front, the annual USO Benefit Show, took place last month and resulted in thousands of dollars going to two local nonprofit organizations.

The USO Benefit Show offered two performances, a Saturday evening showing and a Sunday matinee inside the Saddle West Showroom and both saw packed audiences.

With a welcome from Master of Ceremonies Stephani Elliott – who also happens to be the granddaughter of Nevada Silver Tappers founder and director B.J. Hetrick-Irwin – the show opened in patriotic fashion as everyone turned to the American flag to recite the Pledge of Allegiance before Hetrick-Irwin offered words of gratitude for the men and women who have served their country in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Audiences were then whisked away into a world of dazzling song and dance, with the Silver Tappers showing off all the fancy footwork they have worked so hard to perfect under the direction of instructor Ione DeSantis and choreographer Kim Cornell Lyle.

And while these tap dancers may be the headliners for this show, they were not alone in entertaining the crowds.

Singers Shelly Fisher, Althea P. Jones, Marjorie Washington-Nears and Lynn Peterson each added their own special touch to the USO Benefit Show and specialty acts from MaRia Apodaca-Shaddy and ventriloquist Linda Groover rounded out the production’s line-up.

Sound tech Sharon Crisp handled the music and transitions between acts with commendable skill, ensuring cues were followed right up until the final act of the show, the ever-popular “Yankee Doodle Dandy”, led by the 100-year-old matriarch of the Silver Tappers, Hetrick-Irwin.

Selected as beneficiaries for this year’s USO Benefit Show were the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054’s Veterans Food Pantry and the Daughters of the American Revolution, Pahrump Springs Chapter. The Veterans Food Pantry has been serving former military service members and their families for many years, with VFW Auxiliary Jr. Vice President Bonnie Darrell reporting that up to 200 families per month utilize the Veterans Food Pantry. As for the DAR, this more than 130-year-old organization is dedicated to preserving America’s history, promoting patriotism and educating future generations.

Both are causes the Silver Tappers were proud to support and after proceeds were calculated, each nonprofit received a check for $3,500.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Christmas Benefit Show tickets on sale

The Nevada Silver Tappers already have their sights set on the coming holiday season and tickets for the nonprofit's 34th Annual Christmas Benefit Show are now on sale.

Two show are set for Sunday, Dec. 14 at the Saddle West Showroom, a 2 p.m. performance followed by a 7 p.m. showing. The benefit show's theme of "It's Beginning to Look a lot like Christmas" is sure to put attendees in a festive mood and the Silver Tappers also hope that the spirit of the season will inspire generosity among attendees, because the show, as its name implies, acts as a fundraiser, too. This year, Southwestern Wilds, an equine rescue and advocacy group, has been chosen to receive the funds raised at the Christmas Benefit Show.

Tickets are a $25 donation per person and can be secured by calling Jackie Greco at (775) 751-3468 or at Sunflower Fashions, 1111 S. Highway 160, Suite 7, just off Postal Road.