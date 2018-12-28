A very Beatty Christmas for community

As usual, the second week in December was a very busy, jolly old time in Beatty, packed with Christmas events.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The first place winner in the commercial category of the Christmas lighting contest.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The first place winner in the residential category of the Christmas lighting contest.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Local residents enjoyed the Beatty Community Christmas Potluck Dinner with all the traditional dishes at the community center.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Area ladies gather for the second annual Cookie and Ornament Exchange at the Beatty Community Center.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times At Santa Night at the Beatty Community Center, which is sponsored by the Beatty Volunteer Fire Department, Santa and Mrs. Claus passed out gifts to all the childr

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Beatty Senior Center held an Ugly Christmas Sweater Themed Grand Re-Opening, which included a holiday luncheon. The center had been closed for repairs.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Fred and Patti Summers as Santa and Mrs. Claus, distribute toys in front of the Happy Burro in Beatty on Saturday, Dec. 8.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times No, it's not a partridge in a pear tree, it's a very active kitten named Zazzles, a family pet, doing his best to pose as a Christmas ornament.

On Tuesday, Dec. 11, the Beatty Community Library had its annual Children’s Christmas Craft Day. Youngsters assembled Christmas ornaments from kits, and the activity carried over to the Library’s Mommy and Me Day, which involved mothers and very small children.

On a Thursday evening, Dec. 13, was the 2nd Annual Cookie and Ornament Exchange at the Beatty Community Center. Women from Beatty and Amargosa Valley gathered for the event. They each brought an ornament and three dozen cookies for the exchange, along with small items to add to gift baskets for senior citizens. They spent time socializing and enjoying refreshments.

At midday the next day, the Beatty Senior Center held an Ugly Christmas Sweater-Themed Grand Re-Opening, which included a holiday luncheon with baked ham. The Senior Center has been back in operation for a while now, but this was a chance to celebrate, and the event was very well attended.

That evening was given over to the annual Santa Night at the Community Center, sponsored by the Beatty Volunteer Fire Department. Santa and Mrs. Claus passed out gifts to all the children, just as they had at the Happy Burro the preceding Saturday.

At the same time, in the next room, locals enjoyed the Beatty Christmas Potluck Dinner. During the dinner, Beatty Chamber of Commerce President Ann Marchand announced the winners of the Chamber’s annual outdoor lighting contest.

First place in the residential contest went to Wayne Burnell, and second place to Bob and Billie Goerke. Third place was a three-way tie between Andy and Jeannie Ybarra, Clay and Jessica Stephenson, and Eddie Huffman and Mary Parker.

The winner of the commercial lighting contest was Desert Canary Resale. Second place went to the Atomic Inn, and the Happy Burro Chili and Beer took third.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.