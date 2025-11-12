66°F
weather icon Cloudy
Pahrump, NV
News

Aaron Ford speaks in Pahrump during governor campaign

“What I have done already is be certain that I take no one for granted and I talk to everybod ...
“What I have done already is be certain that I take no one for granted and I talk to everybody,” Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford told the Pahrump Valley Times after the event. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
"I’m the first Democrat to have won a rural county in over a decade," Nevada Attorney General ...
"I’m the first Democrat to have won a rural county in over a decade," Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford told the Pahrump Valley Times after the event. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
During Attorney General Aaron Ford's speech, addressing concerns around affordability in Nevada ...
During Attorney General Aaron Ford's speech, addressing concerns around affordability in Nevada was the major talking point. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
After speaking to the crowd, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford answered questions from attende ...
After speaking to the crowd, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford answered questions from attendees. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
“Right now, what I’m hearing all over the place is affordability is the key, because afford ...
“Right now, what I’m hearing all over the place is affordability is the key, because affordability is the topic that they’re most concerned about,” Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford told the Pahrump Valley Times after the event. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
More Stories
Pahrump pizzeria wins two more significant awards
The Nevada Managed Care Program will be expanding in January 2026 to include all 17 counties in ...
SilverSummit going beyond the basics to help members thrive
For over a decade, the Nevada Outreach Training Organization has partnered with the Marine Corp ...
NOTO partnering with Toys for Tots
Chief Compliance Audit Investigator Edward Srok Jr. (left) and Dr. Tom Waters (right). Srok wil ...
Upcoming presentation aims to spread the word about scams
/ Pahrump Valley Times
November 12, 2025 - 4:33 am
 

Incumbent Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke in Pahrump on Monday, Nov. 10 during a campaign event in his gubernatorial bid.

“What I have done already is be certain that I take no one for granted and I talk to everybody. I’m the first Democrat to have won a rural county in over a decade,” Ford told the Pahrump Valley Times after the event. “We won more rural votes than any other Democrat running in the last election cycle. That’s because we’re out there talking to everybody. We can continue that same approach and we’re going to talk to them about issues that are affecting them.”

The meet-and-greet was held at the Pahrump Senior Center. Approximately 20 people attended to hear the attorney general’s election plans. Before speaking, Ford greeted each person in attendance and shook everyone’s hand.

“Right now, what I’m hearing all over the place is affordability is the key, because affordability is the topic that they’re most concerned about,” Ford said further after the event concluded. “And that’s how we’re going to earn their support is by addressing those issues.”

Affordability in the Silver State was the major talking point during the event. Ford cited lowering prescription drug prices, access to housing, and guaranteed school meals for students as issues he wants to tackle as governor.

“These are tangible examples of what I’m looking to do to try to help you maintain your opportunity to live in Nevada and to afford Nevada,” the attorney general told the crowd. “That’s the way that we move forward.

Monday’s stop in Pahrump was part of the attorney general’s Working Class First Tour in his campaign for the governorship. During the statewide tour, Ford is set to stop in other rural Battle Born communities including Fallon, Ely, Mesquite, Virginia City and West Wendover.

“I also want a governor that’s going to stand up to this [Donald Trump] administration, that we don’t use federal troops to intimidate people in their cities. And so that’s the main reason,” attendee Sid Slone explained after the event. “I’m concerned the direction this country is going, it’s going down in fascism, in my opinion. And we’ve got to stand up to it now before it’s too late and I hope he [Ford] does too.”

Ford has served as Nevada’s 34th attorney general since 2019. He previously also served as both minority leader and majority leader in the Nevada State Senate. A member of the Democratic Party, Ford hopes to unseat incumbent Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo in 2026.

“We’d like a governor who is for the working people. We’d like to see affordable housing, bringing inflation down, bringing jobs back to Nevada,” attendee Ginny Okawa told the Pahrump Valley Times after the event, “Unemployment is too high. Groceries are too high. The tariffs need to be taken off. It’s hurting our tourism here in Nevada. This governor [Lombardo], this [Trump] administration has hurt Nevadans all the way around. We’d like a governor who works for the people.”

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
pvt default image
Upcoming Events and Area Happenings
By Faye Burdzinski Pahrump Valley Times

Here’s what’s happening this week in Pahrump

(Getty Images)
Letters to the Editor

Government shutdowns are becoming almost like ‘political holidays’ for so many in government.