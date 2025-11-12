Aaron Ford speaks in Pahrump during governor campaign

“Right now, what I’m hearing all over the place is affordability is the key, because affordability is the topic that they’re most concerned about,” Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford told the Pahrump Valley Times after the event. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

"I’m the first Democrat to have won a rural county in over a decade," Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford told the Pahrump Valley Times after the event. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

“What I have done already is be certain that I take no one for granted and I talk to everybody,” Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford told the Pahrump Valley Times after the event. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Incumbent Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke in Pahrump on Monday, Nov. 10 during a campaign event in his gubernatorial bid.

“What I have done already is be certain that I take no one for granted and I talk to everybody. I’m the first Democrat to have won a rural county in over a decade,” Ford told the Pahrump Valley Times after the event. “We won more rural votes than any other Democrat running in the last election cycle. That’s because we’re out there talking to everybody. We can continue that same approach and we’re going to talk to them about issues that are affecting them.”

The meet-and-greet was held at the Pahrump Senior Center. Approximately 20 people attended to hear the attorney general’s election plans. Before speaking, Ford greeted each person in attendance and shook everyone’s hand.

“Right now, what I’m hearing all over the place is affordability is the key, because affordability is the topic that they’re most concerned about,” Ford said further after the event concluded. “And that’s how we’re going to earn their support is by addressing those issues.”

Affordability in the Silver State was the major talking point during the event. Ford cited lowering prescription drug prices, access to housing, and guaranteed school meals for students as issues he wants to tackle as governor.

“These are tangible examples of what I’m looking to do to try to help you maintain your opportunity to live in Nevada and to afford Nevada,” the attorney general told the crowd. “That’s the way that we move forward.

Monday’s stop in Pahrump was part of the attorney general’s Working Class First Tour in his campaign for the governorship. During the statewide tour, Ford is set to stop in other rural Battle Born communities including Fallon, Ely, Mesquite, Virginia City and West Wendover.

“I also want a governor that’s going to stand up to this [Donald Trump] administration, that we don’t use federal troops to intimidate people in their cities. And so that’s the main reason,” attendee Sid Slone explained after the event. “I’m concerned the direction this country is going, it’s going down in fascism, in my opinion. And we’ve got to stand up to it now before it’s too late and I hope he [Ford] does too.”

Ford has served as Nevada’s 34th attorney general since 2019. He previously also served as both minority leader and majority leader in the Nevada State Senate. A member of the Democratic Party, Ford hopes to unseat incumbent Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo in 2026.

“We’d like a governor who is for the working people. We’d like to see affordable housing, bringing inflation down, bringing jobs back to Nevada,” attendee Ginny Okawa told the Pahrump Valley Times after the event, “Unemployment is too high. Groceries are too high. The tariffs need to be taken off. It’s hurting our tourism here in Nevada. This governor [Lombardo], this [Trump] administration has hurt Nevadans all the way around. We’d like a governor who works for the people.”

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com