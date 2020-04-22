80°F
Abbott machines to provide expanded testing in state

Staff Report
April 22, 2020 - 8:35 am
 

Gov. Steve Sisolak, joined by Nevada State Public Health Laboratory Director Dr. Mark Pandori, on Thursday delivered an update on the status of the state’s testing capabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The ability to increase or develop capacity to perform widescale testing has been a national issue since the start of the COVID-19 public health crisis, but I’m proud of the advances Nevada has made,” Sisolak said. “Dr. Pandori and leaders across the state have developed innovative solutions and continue to aggressively lead this effort.”

Despite a nationwide shortage of collection kits, Dr. Pandori and his team have found innovative, groundbreaking solutions to help make sure Nevadans who are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms can get tested, Sisolak said.

“Testing provides us the vital intelligence we need in this war,” Pandori said.

Sisolak said that the data so far shows that Hispanics, African-Americans and tribal communities are not being tested for COVID-19 at the same rate as other populations. Abbott testing machines distributed by the federal government will be sent to local health authorities in Clark County, Washoe County, Carson City, Winnemucca and Elko, he added, and tests will be administered in partnership with the federally qualified health centers in those areas.

The expanded testing has been mentioned repeatedly as a necessary condition for a full reopening of the economy.Sisolak was pleased to discuss additional progress in that area he credited to Pandori.

“We’ve had issues gaining access to collection and testing kits,” Sisolak said. “Those are the swabs that medical professionals use to collect a sample from patients who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. As you can imagine, those swabs have become very hard to find.

“But Dr. Pandori’s lab has come up with some groundbreaking solutions when it comes to the collection kits. I was on an all-governors call, and Nevada is ahead of the game when it comes to innovation because of all the work Dr. Pandori and leaders across the state are doing.”

The Nevada State Public Health Lab has learned how to construct collection kids and is now building them for the state, while the UNR School of Medicine is 3D printing swabs for kit construction. The Daily Situation Report issued Thursday states that the NSPHL was the first in the nation to do this.

Sisolak said Nevadans can get updates on COVID-19 in the state at nvhealthresponse.nv.gov, which will include the Daily Situation Report.

THE LATEST
Cancer care during outbreak topic of Monday conversation
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The American Cancer Society will host a conversation Monday centered around the impact felt by local cancer patients and their caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Cortez Masto seeks to expand nonprofits eligible for loans
Staff Report

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nevada) sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Minority Leader Charles Schumer of New York, asking them to work with her to ensure local community nonprofit organizations, particularly those uniquely hit by the COVID-19 crisis, such as organizations involved in tourism and hospitality, are able to access relief under the Small Business Administration’s loan guarantee program.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A man identified as "Steve," a resident of British Columbia ...
Man confesses to Death Valley National Park vandalism
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Officials at Death Valley National Park are crediting social media in locating a man who defaced, by way of graffiti, multiple sites at the popular tourist destination.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, April 18 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $21 million.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Members of the Nevada National Guard have teamed with the W ...
Guard helps Washoe County collect COVID-19 samples
Staff Report

The Nevada National Guard began Friday to assist Washoe County Health District COVID-19 sample collection capability at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center with about 30 medical support personnel.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff's Office Detective Bryan Cooper was rele ...
Wounded detective returns home
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

It was a homecoming fit for a hero, dozens of Nye County Sheriff’s Office and other area law enforcement agencies’ marked units provided a procession for Detective Bryan Cooper, who was released from a Las Vegas area hospital on April 15, after being shot during a March 25 investigation in Pahrump.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Provided by Great Basin Water Company, this photo shows som ...
GBWC updates community on actions taken during COVID-19
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Great Basin Water Company is one of three utility providers in the Pahrump Valley, with approximately 5,700 water connections and 3,900 sewer connections, services upon which thousands in the local community rely.

Aaron’s donates 500 mattresses to shelters
Staff Report

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has announced a donation of nearly 500 mattresses by Aaron’s Inc. to multiple shelters across Nevada that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Getty Images One Nevada Credit Union has offered time, money, industry experience and a variety ...
Financial literacy program available free to local schools
Staff Report

One Nevada Credit Union is working with Banzai, a national award-winning financial literacy program, to make online, remote-friendly curriculum available to 16 local schools for free.