ACORN Luau and Hawaiian raffle returns

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Advocates for Children Of Rural Nevada, or ACORN, is the new name for what was previously known as Pioneer Territory CASA.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Rau Tama Nui will be returning to the ACORN Luau once more this September, providing guests with a display of masterful footwork and passionate cultural expression.

Advocates for Children Of Rural Nevada will be holding its annual luau this month and those hoping to get in on all of the fun can reserve their seats now, with tickets officially on sale.

The luau is one of the largest fundraisers of the year for ACORN, formerly known as CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates. Despite a recent name change, the nonprofit organization’s mission of recruiting, training and supporting volunteer advocates for youth in the foster care system has remained the same. All of the proceeds from the Luau will go directly toward the services that ACORN provides throughout the many communities in Nye and Esmeralda counties.

Tickets for the Luau are $50 each and went on sale at the end of August. With the event such a popular one, the limited number of seats available is bound to dwindle quickly. There will only be 250 tickets sold so potential guests should reserve their spot as soon as possible to avoid the risk of missing out.

With a buffet of delicious Hawaiian-style food and plenty of activities that are sure to please, along with the ever-popular entertainment of a troupe of Tahitian dancers, this year’s Luau is expected to be an absolute blast.

“This event supports our nonprofit program of supporting foster children in the court system. We are the voice for those children! Your generous support helps to keep our doors open,” ACORN Executive Director Kathie McKenna detailed. “This will be a traditional Luau with lots of food, drink – yes, adult beverages as well – and Hawaiian desserts but we will also be having raffles, a silent auction and a live auction. Coming back this year are the infamous Rau Tama Nui dancers. We are so thankful for their generous donation of their time to perform for us.”

Aside from the many returning aspects, McKenna said she’s particularly excited about the addition of a new feature to the event, the announcement of the winner of the Hawaiian Vacation Raffle.

In 2022, following two difficult years in which fundraisers were unable to be held, ACORN put together its first ever Hawaiian Vacation Raffle. It was such a resounding success, bringing in thousands of dollars for the group, that they decided to do it again. Rather than having the drawing via livestream on social media, however, ACORN has opted to combine the drawing with the Luau, something McKenna and her team feel is a perfect fit.

“This year, we will be drawing the winner of the Kauai vacation at the Luau and we still have tickets left if interested. These tickets are $100 each and we are limiting it to 250,” McKenna detailed. “You do not have to be present to win, but you’re sure to miss a really good time if you don’t.”

The Hawaiian Vacation Raffle was originally meant to provide funding specifically for the local ACORN organization but the catastrophic events that occurred in Maui in early August, which resulted in the deaths of more than 100 people and hundreds of others still missing, shifted some of that focus.

“In light of the recent tragedy on Maui with the hurricane and wildfires, the Board of Directors has agreed that 10% of sales for the raffle tickets will be donated to Friends of CASA Hawaii – Maui to help the foster children and foster families affected,” McKenna explained. “So let’s get these tickets sold and hopefully you’ll be the lucky one to win a one-week vacation in beautiful Princeville, Kauai along with $1,500 cash.”

Tickets for both the Luau and the Hawaiian Vacation Raffle can be purchased by calling the ACORN office at 775-505-2272 or emailing Advocates@ACORNV.org

They can also be purchased online by visiting www.ACORNV.org and clicking on the “donate” button.

“Just state ‘pay with credit card’ unless you would like to pay with your PayPal account. Please make sure you completely fill out the info, putting Luau tickets or Kauai Raffle in the notes, so we can mail you the tickets,” McKenna concluded.

The Luau and Hawaiian Vacation Raffle drawing are set for Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Calvada Eye on Walt Williams Drive. The event starts at 6 p.m.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com