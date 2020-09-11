Additional efforts underway focusing on impaired drivers

Officials from the Nevada Department of Public Safety have an important message for both drivers and pedestrians throughout the Silver State.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal) NHP is 'Joining Forces' with additional area law enforcement agencies throughout the state to focus on impaired drivers through Sept. 13th.

“There is no excuse ever for driving under the influence.”

As such, the Nevada Highway Patrol is joining forces with additional law enforcement agencies to focus on and remove impaired driving from Nevada highways.

The effort began on Sept. 3 and runs through Sept. 13.

As stated in an NHP news release each year, motorists across Nevada are killed or injured because someone selfishly made the poor decision to drive impaired.

In 2018, according to the release, 133 people died on Nevada roadways in impaired driving crashes.

The release also stressed that impaired driving doesn’t mean just alcohol.

“It is anything that affects your ability to safely operate a motor vehicle,” the release stated. “Being a responsible driver is simple. If you are impaired, do not drive. Whether it’s a designated driver or public transportation, everyone should make sure they have a plan in place to avoid any chance of making a poor decision that could lead to unnecessary tragedy.”

The release went on to say that the Joining Forces campaign reflects the unwavering mission of the Nevada Highway Patrol and its dedication to keeping the public safe by finding, investigating, and apprehending persons driving while impaired on Nevada highways.

“The Nevada Highway Patrol remains dedicated to bringing the number of fatalities on our roadways to zero through promoting safe pedestrian and motorist behavior,” the release stated. “Whether you are in a vehicle or on foot, stay alert and safely share the road.”

Funding for the extra patrols was made possible by Joining Forces, which is a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement program funded by the Office of Traffic Safety, and aimed at reducing injuries and crashes through statewide enforcement and traffic safety laws.

For additional information about safe driving and the state’s Zero Fatalities initiative, log on to

www.zerofatalitiesnv.com

