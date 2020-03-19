Additional offices in Nye County closed to public

Over the past few days, there has been a flurry of communication between members of the media and local government officials as everyone struggles to determine which governmental offices are closing to the public and what services can be accessed remotely.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Health and Human Services Department has been closed to the public, both in Pahrump and Tonopah.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Events and activities at the Bob Ruud Community Center occuring in the next 30 days have been canceled and rentals are not available at this time due to Coronavirus safety measures.

Over the past few days, there has been a flurry of communication between members of the media and local government officials as everyone struggles to determine which governmental offices are closing to the public and what services can be accessed remotely.

Throughout Monday and Tuesday, March 16 and 17, Nye County Public Information Office Arnold Knightly had his work cut out for him as he sent out email after email announcing the closure of a wide array of county offices, many of which were detailed in the Wednesday, March 18 edition of the Pahrump Valley Times.

Following press deadline on Tuesday, several more offices must now be added to that list, including those of Nye County Health and Human Services, the Nye County Clerk’s Office, the Nye County District Attorney’s Office, the Nye County Treasurer’s Office and the Tonopah Justice Court. Community centers, townhalls, park rentals and more are also being closed.

“The Marilynn Gallivan Complex, 1981 E. Calvada Boulevard North in Pahrump has closed to public walk-ins,” Knightly stated. “The building houses Health and Human Services, Veterans Services, Community Health Nurse and WIC.”

While residents cannot drop in to those offices in person, staff members will still be working regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The same holds true for the Tonopah Health and Human Services Office, located in the Tonopah Courthouse Complex, 101 Radar Road, where hours of operation are 8:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

“The Tonopah Community Health Nurse office is currently closed and will not be taking any new appointments for at least the next two weeks,” Knightly continued. “Health and Human Services will make every effort to help the public by telephone and electronically.”

To facilitate the continuation of services in the Pahrump area, there has also been a dropbox set up on the south side of the Marilynn Gallivan Complex, on top of the mailbox, where documents and correspondence can be left for the respective department or person to retrieve, Knightly explained.

“Clients needing assistance should contact the office they are working with for more information,” Knightly stated. “Signs have been posted on the doors stating this information.”

Nye County Health and Human Services can be reached at 775-751-7095 in Pahrump and 775-482-8125 in Tonopah. More contact information can be found online at www.nyecounty.net/99/Health-Human-Services

Veterans Services can be reached at 775-751-6372 or 888-924-4308. More information on this office can be found at www.nyecounty.net/209/Veteran-Services

Nevada WIC can be reached at 775-727-4884 in Pahrump and 775-482-8819 in Tonopah. More information can be found at www.nyecounty.net/975/Nevada-WIC

The Nye County Clerk’s Office has shut its doors in both Pahrump and Tonopah, including for marriage licenses. However, other documents can be left in a dropbox at both locations. The clerk’s office can be reached at 775-751-7040 in Pahrump and 775-482-8127 in Tonopah. Its website is available at www.nyecounty.net/232/Clerk

Residents are barred from walking in to the Nye County District Attorney’s Office, which remains available by phone and email. Contact the DA’s Office at 775-751-7080 in Pahrump and 775-482-8166 in Tonopah. The Child Support Division can be reached at 775-482-8117. The DA’s website can be accessed at www.nyecounty.net/303/District-Attorney

The Nye County Treasurer’s Office, which initially stated it would remain open, has now decided to close its doors to the public as well. Property tax information and online payments can be accessed at https://nyenv.devnetwedge.com/

Payments can also be made via eCheck or credit card, although fees apply for these transactions.

Payments can be mailed directly to the office at Nye County Treasurer, 170 N. Floyd Street, Suite 2, Pahrump, NV, 89060.

Questions for the treasurer’s office can be directed to treasurer@co.nye.nv.us and the office’s website is www.nyecounty.net/253/Treasurer

All town of Pahrump facility rentals are being canceled for the next 30 days. “No new bookings are being taken at this time. This includes the Bob Ruud Community Center, the town parks and the McCullough Rodeo Arena,” Knightly stated.

The Beatty Town Office and the Beatty Community Center are closing down for 30 days as well, with all events in that community center canceled. Those requiring assistance from the town of Beatty can call 775-553-2050 or email beatty@beattynv.com

Gabbs is feeling the impact of Coronavirus too, with the Gabbs Townhall closed for the next 30 days. “We are hoping to have the office open again April 20th,” Knightly said. “For questions or utility emergencies, please contact Nye County Administration at (775) 482-8191 or the Nye County Sheriff’s office at 775-751-7000. Utility payments can be made by mail or left in the dropbox at Townhall. Garbage service will continue to be picked up every Wednesday. Thank you for your patience during this time.”

Round Mountain is not escaping the sweeping closures either. Knightly detailed, “In consideration of the health and safety of our employees, patrons and vendors, the Town of Round Mountain town offices will be closed to the public for the next 30 days, starting March 18th. Town board meetings are canceled as well.

“The town’s recreation department will not rent the community center for the next 30 days,” Knightly continued. “The community gym, along with its respective rooms (weight room, cardio room, and racquetball courts) will be closed for the next 30 days.”

Knightly stated that Round Mountain Public Utilities payments can be made online at https://www.iwebms.net/roundmountain, by phone call at 775-346-2054, or drop off payment box at the Town Hall, 100 Hadley Circle, Hadley Subdivision. He noted that there will be staff in the town offices during business hours to answer calls Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m at 775-377-2508 or 775-377-1166.

Tonopah Justice Court Justice of the Peace Jennifer Klapper has issued an administrative order similar to those issued by the Pahrump Justice Court and Fifth Judicial District Court.”Effective March 16, 2020, for a period of not less than 30 days, all currently scheduled non-essential court hearings are ordered to be conducted by video or telephonic means; decided on the papers; or rescheduled unless otherwise directed by the Justice of the Peace,” the order states.

The Tonopah Justice Court will continue to accept filings and manage cases, however, with specific criteria for that outlined in the order. Tonopah Justice Court can be reached at 775-482-8155. More information can be found at www.nyecounty.net/898/Tonopah-Justice-Court

It is hoped that the actions being taken by not only county government but by state officials and local businesses as well will help contain the novel Coronavirus and mitigate the negative impact felt locally.

The county has set up a website for information pertaining to the COVID-19 outbreak which can be accessed at http://nyecounty.net/1066/Coronavirus-COVID-19-Information

A full list of office closures in the county, as well as links to the administrative orders issued by local courts, can be found at http://nyecounty.net/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=921

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com