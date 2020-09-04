Addus closing facilities in Pahrump, Las Vegas

Addus Healthcare has informed the Nye and Clark county commissions of its intent to close facilities in Las Vegas and Pahrump this fall, a move which will result in 360 lost jobs.

Addus Healthcare has informed the Nye and Clark county commissions of its intent to close facilities in Las Vegas and Pahrump this fall, a move which will result in 360 lost jobs.

Pursuant to the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, Addus on Aug. 27 sent a letter to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and the two county commissions informing them that a facility on state Route 160 in Pahrump and a facility on West Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas will be closed.

All employees at both facilities will be “separated,” wrote Robby Stevenson, Addus senior vice president, human resources.

In the letter, Stevenson wrote that the expected date of the separations in this closure is Oct. 27, and Addus estimates the process will be concluded by Nov. 10. “The separations associated with this closure are expected to be permanent,” he wrote.

The closures in Pahrump and Las Vegas will affect an agency director, three branch managers, give service coordinators, an office support person, a technical trainer and 347 personal care attendants.

Addus, founded in 1979 and based in Frisco, Texas, has more than 33,000 employees offering in-home care, home health and hospice care to more than 46,000 patients in 186 locations in 24 states. After the closures, the only Addus facility in Nevada will be the LifeStyle Options facility in Henderson.