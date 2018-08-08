Administrator of Taxicab Authority appointed

Scott Whittemore has been appointed as administrator of the Taxicab Authority, Nevada Department of Business and Industry Director C.J. Manthe announced.

Nevada Department of Business and Industry Scott Whittemore most recently served as a deputy commissioner with the Division of Mortgage Lending.

The appointment comes following a public interview process conducted by members of the Taxicab Authority board which provided a list of three candidates to Manthe for consideration.

The appointment was effective June 25 when Whittemore assumed the role from J.D. Decker, who was serving as interim administrator during the search.

“Scott was instrumental in relaunching the Mortgage Lending Division and has demonstrated a high level of performance during his time with the state, Manthe said.

Whittemore is a third-generation Nevadan and resides in Las Vegas.

“My intention is to work closely with the Taxicab Authority board and execute their policy vision with clarity,” said Whittemore. “My first and foremost priority is the safety of the riding public. Taxis provide 20 million annual trips for locals and tourists alike, and we will work to ensure the safety, comfort and convenience of every passenger. Las Vegas is a world-class destination, and taxis are an incredibly important part of that customer service experience.”