Aguilar’s Wanted for Murder poster includes updated photo

Suspect Carlos Blakely turned himself in to the Metropolitan Police Department in Las Vegas on Monday evening, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Carlos Blakely’s mother drove him to Metro headquarters around 5:10 p.m., according to a police report, which said Blakely did not want to speak with detectives and was taken into custody on a Nye County warrant for open murder. He is scheduled to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court at 7:30 a.m. Thursday for a hearing.

Tuesday morning, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office issued a wanted poster outlining an open charge of murder against Anthony Aguilar, who had previously been identified as a suspect in the killing of Joey Perry, age 22, at Ian Deutch Memorial Park Saturday night. Later Tuesday afternoon, an updated wanted poster was released, updating Aguilar’s photo, date of birth (and age), height and weight.

When asked why a wanted poster was issued only for Aguilar and not also for Fabian Ferrante, who had also been previously identified as a suspect, NCSO posted on Facebook that “Fabian Ferrante is no longer classified as a suspect, but he is a person of interest wanted for questioning.”

