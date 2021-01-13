64°F
News

All but two Nevada counties again flagged for COVID risk

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
January 12, 2021 - 5:18 pm
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Signs are placed to help direct traffic as residents arrive ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Signs are placed to help direct traffic as residents arrive for COVID-19 testing at Serenity Health, where testing resumed on Monday, Jan. 4.

All Nevada counties, with the exceptions of Storey and White Pine, were flagged this week for elevated disease transmission, said Julia Peek, deputy administrator of community health services and Dr. Carmen Ponce, an epidemiologist with the state Department of Health and Human Services during the state’s daily COVID-19 update for the media on Monday.

Storey and White Pine counties were flagged for only one of the three criteria, with Storey not reaching the bar for average number of tests per day and White Pine reporting a high case rate per 100,000 over the past 30 days. All flagged counties met the criteria of a high case rate per 100,000 and a high test positivity rate.

Lincoln was the only county flagged for all three criteria. Nye County was flagged for its high case rate of 743 per 100,000 and its high test positivity rate of 22.0% over the past 14 days.

As of Monday, the state has logged 250,249 cases of COVID-19, with the 14-day rolling average of 1,866. Nevada has completed 2,235,084 molecular tests, and the test positivity rate over the past 14 days is 21.1%.

The Nevada Hospital Association reports there are currently 1,777 COVID-19 hospitalizations (1,649 confirmed; 128 suspected), and more information on hospitalization trends can be found on the Nevada Hospital Association website.

Peek and Ponce devoted much of their briefing to discussing COVID-19 vaccines, saying the vaccine has been vigorously tested with tens of thousands of clinical trials. The FDA has provided an emergency use authorization to COVID-19 vaccines, one created by Moderna and the other by Pfizer-BioNTech. But while these have been deemed safe, there still could be side effects from vaccinations.

Possible symptoms of the COVID-19 vaccine include injection site pain, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, fever, injection site swelling, injection site redness, nausea and swollen lymph nodes. All of these symptoms typically have been transitory with mild intensity.

There is a remote chance that the vaccine could cause a severe allergic reaction, and signs will include difficulty breathing, swelling of face and throat, accelerated heartbeat, rash, dizziness and weakness.

People getting the vaccine should be prepared to stay in the facility for 15 minutes after vaccination, and if anybody has a severe allergic reaction, please inform the medical provider and be prepared to stay in the facility at least 30 minutes.

The effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine is 90%. In the past, diseases have been eradicated with vaccines with 80% or 85% effectiveness.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Sheriff's Office is forming what's termed a " ...
Sheriff’s office seeking civilian volunteers for group
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a few good men and women to serve in a new civilian volunteer group termed the “Rapid Response Team.”

Terry Svejda
Pahrump couple arrested on suspicion of child abuse
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump couple are facing child abuse, neglect, and endangerment charges after Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a residence on New Year’s Eve regarding a domestic disturbance.

Getty Images Even those who have a will or estate plan in place might need to be more open abou ...
Survey finds many need to work on estate planning
Staff Report

The global focus on COVID-19 over the past year has caused people to evaluate aspects of financial security that they might previously have put off — most importantly, creating a will and an estate plan. But the Q4 Wells Fargo/Gallup Investor and Retirement Optimism Index shows that while some progress has been made in this area, many investors have more work to do.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Traini ...
Unemployment claims rise more than 17% in Nevada
Staff Report

Initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 8,461 for the week ending Jan. 2, up 1,252 claims, or 17.4%, compared to the previous week’s total of 7,209 claims, according to data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal The IRS office in Las Vegas as shown in a 2016 file photo.
Eligible PPP expenses now deductible, IRS rules
Staff Report

The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service on Monday issued guidance allowing deductions for the payments of eligible expenses when such payments would result or be expected to result in the forgiveness of a covered loan under the Paycheck Protection Program.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Trash along the roadways in Nye County is a continual proble ...
Don’t trash Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Anyone who has traveled in the town of Pahrump or throughout Nye County has likely witnessed the unfortunate fact for themselves: the county’s roadways are littered with trash. From fast food bags and cups to cigarette butts purposely discarded and even entire sacks of household waste that have accidentally flown out of the back of a vehicle, the signs of local littering are easy to spot.

Getty Images If Get My Payment on IRS.gov shows a date a payment was mailed, watch the mail fo ...
Many will get economic impact payments via card
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service are sending approximately $8 million second Economic Impact Payments by prepaid debit card.

Getty Images
COVID-19 vaccine, care included in exchange plans
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

With only days remaining in open enrollment for 2021 health coverage, Nevada Health Link is reminding Nevadans that all plans include access to COVID-19 related diagnosis and treatment, including COVID-19 vaccines when they become available.