86°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

All Pahrump businesses visited complying with safety measures

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
August 12, 2020 - 2:18 pm
 

None of the 38 businesses in Pahrump were found to be out of compliance with workplace health and safety measures implemented because of the COVID-19 pandemic, while two out of five in Beatty were not in compliance.

The Division of Industrial Relations on Monday announced that violations of the required measures has resulted in Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration issuing notices of citation and penalty to three businesses, all in Fashion Show mall on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Saks Fifth Avenue, Shiekh Shoes and Forever 21, at 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, were each fined $8,501 for being out of compliance. The citations were issued after officials observed noncompliance with one or more requirements of general and industry-specific guidance and directives during both an initial observation and a follow-up visit.

The employers were provided a notice and a request for compliance during the first visit. Upon observation of ongoing noncompliance during a follow-up visit, a formal investigation was opened with the employer.

In addition, a notice was provided indicating that in the event of future noncompliance, the administrator may issue an order requiring the business to cease all activity at that location during this state of emergency under NRS 618.545(1) until the business has established and implemented operating procedures to comply with the requirements.

Pahrump was one of 11 Nevada towns to have its businesses be in 100% compliance, joining Fallon, Goodsprings, Hawthorne, Jean, Logandale, Nelson, Sandy Valley, Searchlight, Sun Valley and Yerington. Pahrump had by far the most businesses of any town in which businesses were found to be in 100% compliance.

Ely had the worst compliance rate, at 53%, which translates to eight of 15 businesses complying. Among the state’s larger samples, 82% of Las Vegas businesses were in compliance, along with 84% in Henderson, 93% in Reno and 94% in Sparks. Overall, the state’s businesses had an 88% compliance rate.

Since observations to determine compliance with mandated health and safety measures began, Division of Industrial Relations officials have visited 5,444 business establishments, resulting in an 88 percent statewide compliance rate during initial visits. Follow up observations have been conducted at 572 businesses, with 94% in compliance at time of follow-up.

Fifteen businesses have received a notice of citation and penalty — eight in Northern Nevada, seven in Southern Nevada — as a result of an inspection opened by Nevada OSHA officials when ongoing noncompliance with face covering emergency directives and Nevada OSHA guidance was found during in-field observations. The total penalty amount for these 15 citations is $115,251.

Business sectors that saw compliance of 75 percent or less during the week of Aug. 3 include hotels, with 12 observations and 58% compliance; home improvement, with five observations and 60% compliance; auto sales and service, with 20 observations and 70% compliance; casino-hotel pools, with eight observations and 75 percent compliance; and parcel delivery/logistics, with four observations and 75% compliance.

Employers should note that an updated version of Nevada OSHA’s Guidance for Businesses Operating in Phase 2 of Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery Plan was published July 29 and can be found at http://dir.nv.gov. Industry-specific guidance and links to all of the Emergency Directives can be found at http://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov.

The Division’s Safety Consultation and Training Section also offers free consultations to businesses to help them understand and implement the requirements in order to comply with the health and safety guidance and directives for all businesses, and specific requirements for each industry. SCATS can be reached by calling 1-877-4SAFENV.

Workplace health and safety complaints can be reported to the Division by filing an online complaint at https://www.osha.gov/pls/osha7/eComplaintForm.html

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office) This bipartisa ...
Ford urges Congress to add aid for senior fraud victims
Staff Report

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford on Tuesday joined more than 40 other attorneys general in urging the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives to include Edith’s Bill in COVID-19 relief legislation.

University of Nevada, Extension Wednesday’s town hall will focus on resources available to h ...
Extension focuses this week on loan resources, streaming
Staff Report

University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering an online town hall and a webinar this week to help inform small business owners of resources available to them and how using streaming video can help them to market their businesses.

Getty Images Nonpoint source water pollution occurs when rain, snowmelt and irrigation water fl ...
Federal funds available to stop nonpoint source pollution
Staff Report

The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection’s Bureau of Water Quality Planning has approximately $1 million in federal funding available to provide grant assistance for projects that prevent or control nonpoint source water pollution, the leading cause of water quality impairment in Nevada.

Getty Households can respond now by completing and mailing the paper questionnaire they receive ...
Census takers begin making home visits
Staff Report

Census takers in Nevada on Monday began tracking households that have not yet responded to the 2020 census.

Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources The Nevada Division of Forestry will be ...
Scientists say rare buckwheat strain in danger of extinction
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Tiehm’s buckwheat, a desert wildflower that grows in the small area of the Silver Peak Range in Esmeralda County and nowhere else in the world, is under threat from lithium mining, according to nearly 100 scientists who recently signed a letter urging Nevada officials to protect the rare species.

Getty Images Since July 26, there are 33 states with a positive test rate of more than 5%, und ...
Nursing homes in Nevada show high positivity rates
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Using data from Johns Hopkins University, the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living compiled a state-by-state breakdown of the positive COVID-19 test rate and number of nursing homes in those states, as well as data on the current supply of personal protective equipment in those nursing homes.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
New unemployment claims fall 25.4% across Nevada
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 13,727 for the week ending Aug. 1, down 4,663 claims or 25.4% compared to last week’s total of 18,390 claims. This is the first decline in weekly initial claims since the week ending June 20.