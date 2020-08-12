All Pahrump businesses visited complying with safety measures

None of the 38 businesses in Pahrump were found to be out of compliance with workplace health and safety measures implemented because of the COVID-19 pandemic, while two out of five in Beatty were not in compliance.

Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak at a press briefing at the Capitol Monday on the state's new COVID-19 mitigation and assessment strategy. Behind him is Caleb Cage, the state's COVID-19 response director. Aug. 3, 2020.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump was one of 11 Nevada towns to have its businesses be in 100% compliance, joining Fallon, Goodsprings, Hawthorne, Jean, Logandale, Nelson, Sandy Valley, Searchlight, Sun Valley and Yerington. Pahrump had by far the most businesses of any town in which businesses were found to be in 100% compliance.

The Division of Industrial Relations on Monday announced that violations of the required measures has resulted in Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration issuing notices of citation and penalty to three businesses, all in Fashion Show mall on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Saks Fifth Avenue, Shiekh Shoes and Forever 21, at 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, were each fined $8,501 for being out of compliance. The citations were issued after officials observed noncompliance with one or more requirements of general and industry-specific guidance and directives during both an initial observation and a follow-up visit.

The employers were provided a notice and a request for compliance during the first visit. Upon observation of ongoing noncompliance during a follow-up visit, a formal investigation was opened with the employer.

In addition, a notice was provided indicating that in the event of future noncompliance, the administrator may issue an order requiring the business to cease all activity at that location during this state of emergency under NRS 618.545(1) until the business has established and implemented operating procedures to comply with the requirements.

Ely had the worst compliance rate, at 53%, which translates to eight of 15 businesses complying. Among the state’s larger samples, 82% of Las Vegas businesses were in compliance, along with 84% in Henderson, 93% in Reno and 94% in Sparks. Overall, the state’s businesses had an 88% compliance rate.

Since observations to determine compliance with mandated health and safety measures began, Division of Industrial Relations officials have visited 5,444 business establishments, resulting in an 88 percent statewide compliance rate during initial visits. Follow up observations have been conducted at 572 businesses, with 94% in compliance at time of follow-up.

Fifteen businesses have received a notice of citation and penalty — eight in Northern Nevada, seven in Southern Nevada — as a result of an inspection opened by Nevada OSHA officials when ongoing noncompliance with face covering emergency directives and Nevada OSHA guidance was found during in-field observations. The total penalty amount for these 15 citations is $115,251.

Business sectors that saw compliance of 75 percent or less during the week of Aug. 3 include hotels, with 12 observations and 58% compliance; home improvement, with five observations and 60% compliance; auto sales and service, with 20 observations and 70% compliance; casino-hotel pools, with eight observations and 75 percent compliance; and parcel delivery/logistics, with four observations and 75% compliance.

Employers should note that an updated version of Nevada OSHA’s Guidance for Businesses Operating in Phase 2 of Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery Plan was published July 29 and can be found at http://dir.nv.gov. Industry-specific guidance and links to all of the Emergency Directives can be found at http://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov.

The Division’s Safety Consultation and Training Section also offers free consultations to businesses to help them understand and implement the requirements in order to comply with the health and safety guidance and directives for all businesses, and specific requirements for each industry. SCATS can be reached by calling 1-877-4SAFENV.

Workplace health and safety complaints can be reported to the Division by filing an online complaint at https://www.osha.gov/pls/osha7/eComplaintForm.html