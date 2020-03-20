Alleged water tank thief arrested

It’s been said that desperate times call for desperate measures.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Jason Palmo, 46 of Pahrump faces grand larceny charges following his arrest Thursday March 19.

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office video news release, Lt. Adam Tippetts said deputies were dispatched to ACC Industries on Calvada Boulevard to investigate suspicious circumstances at approximately 3:30 a.m.

“The reporting party reported that a pickup truck had driven behind the building where no one should have been,” Tippetts said. “Thanks to recent increased patrols, deputies were already nearby and were able to locate a vehicle matching the description.”

Tippetts went on to say that the vehicle had two large water containers in the back.

“Throughout the investigation, deputies learned that the water containers had been stolen from ACC Industries,” he noted. “Jason Palmo, age 46 of Pahrump was the driver of the vehicle. He stated to officers that he was worried about things getting crazy, and that he needed to provide water to survive.”

Palmo, Tippetts said, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of grand larceny.

“The Nye County Sheriff’s Office needs the public to understand that victimization of anyone in our community at this time of crisis will not be tolerated,” Tippetts said. “The sheriff’s office will continue increased patrols during this time and enforcement action will be taken, if necessary.”

