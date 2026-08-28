Alzheimer’s task force gains rural perspective

As the Chief Executive Officer of Nevada Rural Counties RSVP Program, Molly Walt has a deep understanding of the unique challenges facing those with dementia, particularly when it comes to accessing services, caregiver support and specialized resources in lesser populated areas.

Now, she is taking that knowledge and experience to the state level through her appointment to a state task force dedicated to addressing one of the most common forms of dementia – Alzheimer’s Disease.

“Nevada Rural Counties RSVP Program, Inc., is pleased to announce that CEO Molly Walt has been appointed to serve on the Nevada Task Force on Alzheimer’s Disease (TFAD), a statewide task force within the Nevada Dept. of Health and Human Services,” a news release detailed. “Walt’s appointment brings a rural Nevada perspective to the task force and reflects her commitment to older adults, individuals living with dementia, family caregivers and communities throughout the state.”

The TFAD was established following the passage of Assembly Bill 80 in the 2013 Nevada Legislative Session and is staffed by the Nevada Aging and Disability Services Division (ADSD). According to information from ADSD, the task force is composed of 10 members from diverse backgrounds and areas of interest, including medical professionals, caregivers, service providers, legislators, educators and policy developers. The TFAD is tasked with carrying out the Nevada State Plan to Address Alzheimer’s Disease, update it biannually and provide annual reports to the governor and Legislature. Areas of focus include: access to services, quality of care, quality of life, and public awareness.

“I am deeply honored to be appointed to serve on the Nevada Task Force on Alzheimer’s Disease,” Walt said. “Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia affect not only the individual, but their families, caregivers and entire communities. I look forward to working alongside the members of the task force to strengthen access to services, quality of care, quality of life and public awareness, while ensuring the needs of rural Nevadans are represented.”

Nevada Rural Counties RSVP provides volunteer and direct-service programs, such as transportation, homemaker, respite for caregivers, personal emergency response systems, companionship and more, all aimed at helping older individuals and those with disabilities maintain their independence. The nonprofit serves all 15 rural Nevada counties.

For more information on the TFAD visit ADSD.NV.gov or for more on Nevada Rural Counties RSVP, visit NVRSVP.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com