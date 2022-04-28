Amargosa Farm Road set for improvements

For those who live in or regularly visit the Amargosa Valley, the poor condition of East Amargosa Farm Road has been a source of annoyance for quite some time. The vexation will soon come to an end, with the roadway now set for a paving upgrade.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Included in Wulfenstein Construction's bid for the E. Amargosa Farm Road Paving Project, this table shows the price break-down for the improvements to be made.

During its Tuesday, April 19 meeting, the Nye County Commission voted to award a roughly $400,000 contract to Wulfenstein Construction Company, which will undertake the job or repaving a portion of Amargosa Farm Road.

The road project will target an 8,000 linear feet, or approximately 1.5 mile, section of E. Amargosa Farm Road from North School Lane to North Powerline Road.

Wulfenstein Construction’s bid documents outline a schedule of items and prices, starting with the price tag for a layer of prime coat at the cost of $15,383.90. The prime coat will be followed by a tack coat at a cost of $1,538.

The bulk of the cost will come from the pavement itself, with the bid detailing a price of $353,170,39 for a three-inch-thick layer of new asphalt surface.

To finish the roadway, Wulfenstein Construction will use $9,010 in fog sealant on the new pavement. With traffic control, mobilization and demobilization factored in, the project will cost a total of $399,348.

There was only one other bidder for the E. Amargosa Farm Road paving project, Las Vegas Paving Corporation, whose bid came in at $491,000.

Wulfenstein Construction will have 30 calendar days from the the notice to proceed in which to complete the improvement project.

