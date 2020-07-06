82°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Amateur radio event held in Pahrump

By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
July 6, 2020 - 11:42 am
 

An amateur radio event was held at the “Calvada Eye” in Pahrump at 10 a.m. on Saturday—where organizers of the event welcomed the public to attend and learn more about what amateur radio is and what it entails.

Amateur radio operators, or “hams,” furnish backup communications for anything that is not covered right away. They provide information from a wide variety of sources, including from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to the International Space Station, according to a release from the Pahrump Amateur Radio Repeater Association.

The Pahrump Amateur Radio Repeater Association, Inc. Or known as “Pahrump Amateur Radio Club,” participated in the two-day event at the end of June.

The group was formed in 1978, and they have about 523 licensed Hams Radio in the area, which is based on the current 10-year valid license listing with the 4 zip code mailing area. About 38 visitors signed into the logbook during the event.

This event was to demonstrate to the area residents what hams do to inform. The “hams” joined thousands of other amateur radio operators across the U.S. in what’s known as “Field Day.” This annual event is the climax of Amateur Radio Week, which began on Monday, June 22.

152 “ham” contacts were confirmed to have attended in Pahrump, including a few international attendees. According to PARRA spokesman Gary Bechtolf, “ One Female teenager drove over from Las Vegas to make her very first Field Day contact because Las Vegas elected to not have group gathering field day because of the virus. She just recently had gotten her General License.”

About 38 visitors signed into the logbook during the event.

According to Bechtolf, “We have a complete amateur radio station set up in the Nye County Museum here in Pahrump on Basin Street. This allows any licensed radio amateur that comes through Pahrump and visits the museum to get on the radio and make some world contacts. People always ask is this the kind of radio that Art Bell used in his many radio interests, and the answer is yes.”

According to PARRA’s release, more than 35,000 amateur radio operators across the country participated in last year’s Field Day event. The “Hams” report information “from the earthquake and tsunami in Japan to tornadoes in Missouri.” They are here to inform the people before the news can to ensure safety and knowledge.

The public was invited to come and see ham radio’s new capabilities on the June 27-28 Pahrump event and learn how to get an FCC radio license. As the world grows, so does the amateur radio, with over 700,000 licensees across the U.S. as well as 2.5 million across the globe.

To become one of these “hams,” these steps could help the process. According to Bechtolf, “First people can talk to other local hams, visit a local “Ham Field Day” event, or even monitor some ham blogs or radio frequencies and confirm this is something they want to do. It takes a bit of commitment to study and pass the exam, so they need to understand their motivation to succeed.”

“Some hams have specific objectives related to emergency teams, search and rescue, Skywarn weather spotting, perhaps animal telemetry systems, or a general interest in radios and meeting new people with similar interests. Some hams obtain the license as necessary for other activities, such as operating a police scanner in U.S. states that restrict the possession or use.”

No prior experience with radios, electronics, math, science, or FCC regulations is required, but you will need to learn (or memorize) at least some of the basics to pass the exam.

For additional information PARRA, you can contact Gary Bechtolf at KI4VLH@gmail.com. To learn more about amateur radio, go to

www.arrl.net

 

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Buildings made from stacked shipping containers await their next exercise at the Nevada Test an ...
US House committee paves way for 850K acres for Air Force expansion in Nevada
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Democrat-led House Armed Services Committee approved an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that proposing to give the U.S. Air Force over 850,000 acres currently managed as Desert National Wildlife Refuge, according to the press release by the Center for Biological Diversity.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Half of businesses complying with face-covering mandate
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Just fewer than half of Nevada’s businesses are in compliance with the public face covering requirement as the state heads into the Independence Day weekend, according to a survey of more than 200 business conducted by the Division of Industrial Relations Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Geothermal leases are for an initial 10-year period with 50 p ...
Comments sought on potential parcels for geothermal leasing
Staff Report

The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public review of an Environmental Assessment for three parcels of public land nominated for lease in the Oct. 20 Competitive Online Geothermal Lease Sale. These parcels, which have the potential for future geothermal exploration and development, comprise 7,245.62 acres of land in Esmeralda County within the area administered by the Tonopah Field Office.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Several dozen area residents gathered along Highway 16 ...
Anti-mask PAC leads protest on Highway 160
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Upward of 60 individuals, many of whom were bearing firearms, gathered at the intersection of Highways 160 and 372 on Monday, June 30th to express their displeasure of Governor Steve Sisolak’s emergency declaration requiring Nevadans to wear face masks in public to help avoid the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

U.S. Census Bureau One more round of reminders will be sent to households around the U.S. befor ...
Census reminders going out before enumerators come knocking
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Delays and postponements have impacted almost every aspect of life since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in America and the 2020 census is no exception.

The 2020 Primary Election was conducted with all mail-in ballots, of which 6,700 were rejected ...
Nevada rejected 6,700 ballots, Nye rejected 24 in primary election
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Officials with the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office detailed that more than 6,700 ballots cast statewide in the 2020 primary election were rejected because of signature issues, either a lack of signature or a signature that did not match the voter information on file.