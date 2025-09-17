America250 Nevada highlighting importance of civic education

Schools and students are encouraged to learn more about the Civic Seal and Scholarship program.

Next Fourth of July marks the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the founding of the United States of America. Celebrations are already in the works and America250 Nevada is leading the charge in the Silver State, offering all kinds of programs and activities, including the Civic Seal and Scholarship program. (America250 Nevada)

The Nevada Dept. of Education offers the State Seal of Civic Excellence to students graduating from participating school districts who have met stringent criteria for civics education. (Nevada Dept. of Education)

Civic engagement is a key part of the growth and stability of any community and in fact, without it, the United States would never have become what it is today.

Recognizing this importance, in 2021 the Nevada Legislature passed Senate Bill 194 to authorize the creation of the State Seal of Civics. As the country readies to celebrate the 250th birthday of the nation, America250 Nevada is advocating for schools all across the Silver State to get involved, with future funding opportunities to assist academic institutions in bringing its students more civics and leadership learning.

The State Seal of Civics is a program offered by the Nevada Dept. of Education that is geared toward recognizing high school graduates in participating school districts who have demonstrated a high level of proficiency in the subject, which covers the rights, duties and responsibilities of citizens as well as government operations. Of course, starting such education early can provide a strong foundation for students as they advance in their school years, meaning more than just high schools can become part of the program.

“The future of Nevada relies on residents who participate in their communities. For this reason, we’re partnering with the Dept. of Education’s Civic Seal, a public/private program working to educate our K-through-12 students in civics, social studies and leadership in a robust, meaningful and in-depth manner,” information from America250 Nevada explains.

America250 Nevada is a statewide, non-partisan initiative established for the specific purpose of celebrating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Its Civics Seal and Scholarship program is just one of the many events and activities the state is planning for the coming year.

“This America250 Nevada initiative strives to fund qualified schools who are otherwise struggling to support civic programs,” the organization details. “Our goals are to bring more awareness of this program to students, parents and educators to expand it to rural and underfunded schools; financially support schools to allow them to expand civic and leadership programs; and award civic seal participants with scholarship funds to continue their education.”

There are a variety of criteria that must be met in order to receive the Nevada State Seal of Civics, including a minimum grade point average of 3.25 or 3.85 weighted and a score of 90% or higher on the state Civics Exam, along with a satisfactory score on the citizenship rubric. Course requirements are three credits of social studies, to include civics, criminal justice, contemporary problems, economics, financial literacy, geography, macroeconomics, microeconomics, U.S. government, U.S. history and world history.

Schools interested in the funding opportunity for civics and leadership learning should watch America250Nevada.org for an announcement of when the application process opens.

For more information on earning a Civic Seal or becoming a Civic Seal school, contact Education Programs Professional Amanda Hughes with the Nevada Dept. of Education at Amanda.Hughes@doe.nv.gov or call 775-687-5931.

