America250: Recognizing Hispanic and Latino contributions

During this special month it’s important to acknowledge the contributions of Hispanics and Latinos on America going into the nation’s 250th birthday.

National Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrated Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, is a perfect time to highlight the important Hispanic and Latino influence in our nation and Nevada, in anticipation of America’s 250th birthday celebration. (Getty Images)

“Hispanics have a long rich history in Nevada," said president and CEO of the Nevada Latin Chamber of Commerce, Peter Guzman. (Nevada Latin Chamber of Commerce)

Next Fourth of July marks the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the founding of the United States of America. (america250nevada.org)

Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 is National Hispanic Heritage Month, a special time dedicated to recognizing Latino and Hispanic contributions in America.

“Hispanic Heritage Month provides an additional opportunity to explore the incredible impact Latinas and Latinos have had on the United States for generations,” states the National Museum of the American Latino website. “The Latino presence in America spans centuries, predating Spain’s colonization of what is now part of the United States, and they have been an integral part of shaping our nation since the Revolutionary War.

National Hispanic Heritage Month is only a few months before America’s 250th birthday celebration, making it a perfect time to highlight the important Hispanic and Latino influence in our nation and Nevada.

“Hispanics have a long, rich history in Nevada and in modern times when it comes to the incredible hospitality, entertainment, and sports industries that we now thrive in, here in Nevada,” explained Peter Guzman. “Hispanics have played a major role, from the construction all the way to the keeping these places open.”

Guzman is the president and CEO of the Nevada Latin Chamber of Commerce. He’s served in that role for approximately ten years. The Nevada Latin Chamber of Commerce was founded in 1976 and will celebrate a major milestone next year when the organization will turn 50 years old.

“The Latin Chamber of Commerce exists primarily to protect and help the small business community and help those who want to become business owners,” Guzman told the Pahrump Valley Times. “We help them become business owners so that’s our number one mission.”

Guzman is also a co-chair alongside U.S. Congressman Mark Amodei on the board of commissioners planning Nevada’s America250 celebration.

“So far what we’ve been doing is having a lot of planning sessions and raising funds to be able to celebrate America’s long history and then get ready for next year when we go all out to do this,” Guzman said. “Be ready and help celebrate America’s history and our great democracy. There will be more information to come.”

For more information about America250 Nevada visit america250nevada.org.

To learn more about the Nevada Latin Chamber of Commerce visit lvlcc.com.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com