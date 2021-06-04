American Flags, Veterans Banners laid to rest at Pahrump’s VFW

T he American flag, the Stars and Stripes, Old Glory, the Star Spangled Banner; it is known by many names but what it symbolizes has never wavered in the long and storied history of the United States. The American flag represents freedom and liberty, with each element containing its own special significance.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts helped conduct the retirement ceremony for American flags and veterans' banners at the VFW Post #10054 on Monday, May 31.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times When an American flag has become worn with use, U.S. Code recommends they be retired with ceremonial burning.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Local veteran Phil Raneri is pictured lowering an American flag into the fire pit established at the VFW Post #10054 specifically for the retirement of flags.

The American flag, the Stars and Stripes, Old Glory, the Star Spangled Banner; it is known by many names but what it symbolizes has never wavered in the long and storied history of the United States. The American flag represents freedom and liberty, with each element containing its own special significance.

The stripes represent the 13 originally colonies, while the stars represents each of the 50 states of the union. The red stripes symbolize hardiness and valor, the white, purity and innocence, the blue background upon which the stars are strewn, vigilance, perseverance and justice.

It is a dearly loved emblem of the United States and it is flown high and proud all around the country, but when those colors begin to fade, and the edges get torn and tattered, the American flag must be laid to rest.

In the Pahrump Valley, a formal retirement ceremony for old and worn flags was held in conjunction with the Memorial Day holiday, with members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 gathering together with members of the local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts to see to the proper disposal of flags that had done their duty and were now ready to be burned and buried with all due ceremony and reverence.

For those who may be unfamiliar, this process of retirement is recommended in U.S. Code, with title 36, section 176 stating, “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”

In addition to the retirement of American flags, the ceremony included the ritual burning of several dozen veterans’ banners, which had been placed all around the Calvada Eye roughly three years ago and which were also due for retirement. Those banners, part of the Nye County Veterans Banner Program created to honor our local heroes, had featured the names, faces and military service details of men and women of Nye County who have served or are serving in the U.S. Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force or Coast Guard. These banners will soon be replaced with brand new versions, featuring other current and former service members.

