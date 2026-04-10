An ‘egg’ceptional Easter at Petrack Park

There were over two dozens booth set up at Petrack Park for the Community Easter Picnic's Egg Scramble and yotuh were able to visit each to collect goodie-stuffed eggs. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The grills at the Community Easter Picnic saw constant actions as volunteers cooked up hamburgers and hotdogs for attendees, free of charge. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Easter in the valley was filled with opportunities for holiday fun, including the annual Community Easter Picnic at Petrack Park, where the Easter Bunny was in attendance. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Petrack Park was turned into a vibrant spring venue full of holiday delights this past Saturday as hundreds of local families hopped on over to enjoy the Community Easter Picnic, an annual endeavor of the Pahrump Holiday Task Force and Pahrump Disability Outreach Program (PDOP).

Amid the sunshine and pleasant conditions on Saturday, April 4, attendees were able to partake of all of the food, games and fun to be found around every corner, as well as the “Egg Scramble” in which youngsters visited various booths to collect their treat-filled eggs. And with all of this provided at no cost to attendees, it was an event that highlighted the strong community spirit in Pahrump.

“The Community Easter Picnic was a huge success,” task force leader Linda Wright-Smith told the Pahrump Valley Times once all the holiday happenings came to a close. “According to everyone in attendance, it was the best one ever! The Pahrump Holiday Task Force and PDOP had so much fun putting this year’s Easter event together and we were so happy that so many organizations, businesses and the Pahrump community came out to enjoy the beautiful spring day and all the festivities.”

The event saw an estimated 900-plus people pass through, from tiny tots to older adults and every age in between. Together, attendees devoured 680 hamburgers, 760 hot dogs, 1,000 bottles of water and 1,000 bags of chips.

“We also had 8,000 Easter eggs to hand out,” Wright-Smith detailed. “We’d love to send a big thank you to the Mills family and the Simkins Easter event for helping us out with extra eggs. Talk about teamwork!”

The Easter Bunny was, of course, a popular draw for families, taking pictures with the kiddos and handing out the coveted Golden Eggs. Some of the prizes that kiddos received when turning in those fancy Golden Eggs included stuffed animals, kites, puzzles, foam gliders, water blasters, Easter baskets and balls, with items for all ages.

“It was our very first year to have music and it was awesome,” Wright-Smith added. “We want to send out a big thank you to our DJ, DJ Enrique. He did an excellent job and everyone enjoyed him. And for anyone who missed him, just know you’ll be able to catch him at our Fourth of July event and you can see him at Dry Creek Saloon, too.”

The task force and PDOP also offered their gratitude to all of those who sponsored a booth at the event, including: the Kiwanis Club, Judge Kim Wanker, Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill, Valley Electric Association, Matt Sadler, Bikers Against Bullying, George Wehrly, Summit Church, Michelle Nelson, Dan Pineau, Stan Hyt, Nye County Search and Rescue, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Pahrump Prostate Cancer Support Group, Cub Scouts Troop 444, Kayla Ball, CareSource, Power Home Remodeling, Pahrump’s MLK Foundation, Star Car Central, Renewal By Anderson, Go Sounds PAA Inc., Mustard Seeds, Nevada Outreach and Wish Upon a Princess Party.

“Thank you to everyone for making this year’s Easter Picnic a big success!” Wright-Smith concluded.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Local America 250 birthday celebrations

The Pahrump Holiday Task Force and Pahrump Disability Outreach Program are already hard at work preparing for their next quarterly community celebration, the 4th of July Parade and Family Fun Day and with the United States set to mark the 250th anniversary of its founding, the party is sure to be a blowout.

"The Independence Day events will take place Saturday, July 4th at the Calvada Eye," task force leader Linda Wright-Smith announced. "The parade will start at 9 a.m., with the family fun picnic immediately after. We'll have food, games, activities and fun for the whole family, young and old. We are celebrating 250 years, so come and enjoy the day with us and then go to the fireworks in the evening."

Registration for the parade and to participate with a table at the family fun event that follows is now open and can be completed at Pdop.info

Potential sponsors can contact sponsors@PDOP.info

For more information or to donate to the cause, send an email to pahrumpholidaytaskforce@gmail.com