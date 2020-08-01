AngloGold Ashanti gains exploration project permit

The administrator of the Division of Environmental Protection has decided to issue a reclamation permit for an exploration project to AngloGold Ashanti North America.

This permit authorizes the permittee to reclaim the Silicon Exploration Project in Nye County. The division has been provided with an application, in accordance with Nevada Revised Statutes and Nevada Administrative Code 519A to assure the division that the permittee will leave the project site safe, stable and capable of providing for a productive post-mining land use.

This permit will become effective Aug. 15. The final determination of the administrator may be appealed to the State Environmental Commission pursuant to NAC 519A.415. All requests for appeals must be filed by 5 p.m. Aug. 10 on Form 3 with the commission at 901 South Stewart Street, Suite 4001, Carson City, Nevada 89701-5249, and in accordance with administrative rules of the commission.

This permit authorizes 150 acres of surface disturbance on public lands administered by the Bureau of Land Management as described in the permit application dated July 2020, entitled Plan of Operations NVN-097820 and Nevada Reclamation Permit Application. The project will be conducted in phases with the first phase disturbing up to 55 acres.

For more information, contact Todd Suessmith at 775-687-9412 or visit the division’s Bureau of Mining Reclamation public notice website at https://ndep.nv.gov/posts/category/land