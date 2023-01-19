36°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Animal advocate Dave Stevens’ memory honored with plaque at new shelter

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
January 19, 2023 - 10:55 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A new plaque hangs inside the main entrance at the Nye Coun ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A new plaque hangs inside the main entrance at the Nye County Animal Shelter in Pahrump, honoring the memory of Dave Stevens, who continuously called for the county to build a new shelter for the community.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Animal Shelter officials pose with Nye County Co ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Animal Shelter officials pose with Nye County Commissioners and staff in front of the new plaque dedicated to the memory of the late Dave Stevens, a longtime resident of Pahrump and regular attendee of meetings of the Nye County Commission.

“Dave Stevens, Pahrump citizen, heavy taxpayer!”

This was the emphatic introduction that the late Dave Stevens used to give before launching into public comment at meetings of the Nye County Commission.

Over the years, the former Pahrump Valley resident became something of a fixture at those meetings, sharing his thoughts on a wide array of topics with fervor but there was one subject in particular that seemed to be especially close to Stevens’ heart, that of the local animal shelter.

Once a beleaguered amalgamation of old buildings that was in sore need of repair, the condition of the local animal shelter had Stevens regularly barking at the commissioners to construct a new “dog pond” as the retired veteran had dubbed it.

Though the county did eventually find a way to push through the multi-million-dollar project, Stevens was unfortunately not around to see it. He died on Dec. 1, 2020, after the county had awarded the construction contract for the project but before ground had officially been broken.

Stevens was laid to rest long before the animal shelter broke ground but his dogged pursuit of that new facility has not been forgotten. Nye County Commissioner Frank Carbone decided to do something special in Stevens’ memory and he arranged for a plaque, which he paid for himself, to be hung inside of the brand new building.

“Dedicated to Dave Stevens. Thank you for working so hard to get our new animal shelter for Nye County and the town of Pahrump,” the plaque reads.

During an informal gathering on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Carbone was joined by fellow board members, shelter staff and others who played a hand in making the dream of new shelter a reality. Stevens’ plaque is now proudly displayed upon the wall just inside of the main entrance, so his demands for the betterment of his community can be remembered by all who visit.

“The county commissioners appreciate that we have something there to represent one of our citizens who came to this county commission many times and said, ‘Make sure you build a new dog pond!’,” Carbone noted during the commission’s meeting the following day. “Now we do have one and he was a very strong pusher for that.”

The Nye County Animal Shelter is located at 1580 Siri Lane in Pahrump.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nye County Detention Center Jonathon Miller
Pahrump man faces charges of sexual assault and child abuse
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s deputies on Nov. 11, 2021 began investigating a claim that Jonathon Mitchell had sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl at an undisclosed residence sometime around then.

Nye County Detention Center John Creel
Pahrump man charged with sexually assaulting girl
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Social workers informed the sheriff’s office of the suspected abuse more than 3 months before the arrest.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Several hundred pounds of Dungeness Crab will be flown in fr ...
2023 Crab Fest tickets are selling fast — here’s how to get them
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In the dry desert environment of Pahrump, opportunities to feast on fresh seafood are few and far between but this February, those with a taste for succulent crab can do just that during the 2023 Crab Fest.

John Clausen/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Members of the Desert Squares club in Pahrump ...
PHOTOS: Pahrump’s Desert Squares are keeping an old tradition alive
By John Clausen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Those who took advantage of free square-dancing lessons at the Bob Ruud Community Center this month were coached through the basics of a do-si-do, promenade, sashay and more by caller Ned Newberg and the club’s more experienced dancers.

Patrick Donnelly/Center for Biological Diversity Laydown area for drilling operations within Ti ...
Ruling: Miners violated BLM regulations near site of protected flower
By Brent Schanding Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

Conservationists from the Center for Biological Diversity were monitoring the site where Tiehm’s buckwheat grows on Dec. 26, 2022, when they reportedly discovered a staging area for Ioneer’s drilling operations with a truck, water tanks and materials near the newly protected critical habitat for Tiehm’s buckwheat.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Division of Child and Family Services will host ...
Training will help Nye County add more foster parents
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Patricipants will hear from judges, social workers, birth parents, former foster children and other stakeholders about the need for more foster homes in the county.

NCSO: Man dragged woman with car
NCSO: Man dragged woman with car
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man is facing assault charges after he allegedly dragged a woman with a car.

Courtesy Pahrump DMV
DMV adds kiosk at Pahrump Albertsons
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The kiosk can process vehicle registration renewals and duplicate registrations and print decals and other docs on the spot.