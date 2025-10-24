Annual Death Valley ’49ers encampment returns to the national park

Get ready for balloons to soar back into Pahrump

This year’s encampment will have a wide variety of live entertainment including musicians from the International Western Music Association. (Robert Whipple/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

This year's encampment will feature an art and vendor show. (Robert Whipple/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Cowboy Poet Tony Argento will perform at this year's encampment. (Robert Whipple/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The weekend event will be held in Stovepipe Wells, California, this year, in the northern part of Death Valley National Park. (NPS/nps.gov)

An organization dedicated to the upkeep of one of the America’s most iconic national parks is returning for its annual encampment that provides multiple days of historical and rural immersion.

“Every year we commemorate the pioneers coming across Death Valley in 1849,” said Death Valley ’49ers Chairperson Robert Whipple.

The Death Valley ’49ers 2025 Encampment will take place from Friday, Oct. 31 to Sunday, Nov. 2. The weekend event will be held in Stovepipe Wells, California, this year, in the northern part of Death Valley National Park.

“The Death Valley ’49ers organization has been instrumental in preserving the history and natural beauty of one of nature’s most awe-inspiring wild places since 1949,” the group’s website informs. “When you join the Death Valley ’49ers you will have the satisfaction of knowing that you are helping to expand public awareness of Death Valley, protecting and preserving it for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.”

A membership with the organization is required to attend the encampment, but that membership covers all of its events and activities. These memberships help the Death Valley ’49ers fund future encampments.

“It’s just something for people to come out and enjoy, because a lot of people don’t know anything about history anymore,” Whipple told the Pahrump Valley Times. “It’s not taught. So we try to keep it going.”

The encampment will feature gold panning activities and an art and vendor show. Various educational presentations will be held inside the Stovepipe Wells Auditorium, including talks by geologist Brandon Griffiths and historian Deb Fox.

“I think all history needs to be shared,” Whipple explained. “So people don’t forget about what this world is about and where it came from hundreds and millions of years ago.”

This year’s encampment will include a wide variety of live entertainment. Musicians from the International Western Music Association will play at the event. Cowboy Poet Tony Argento will perform and emcee the event’s veteran tribute show.

“It’s a platform for myself or for people to understand what these men and women have done all these years to keep the freedom in the United States,” Whipple detailed.

For more about the Death Valley ’49ers, membership information, and details about this year’s encampment, visit deathvalley49ers.org.

If you’re interested in volunteering at this year’s encampment, contact Chairperson Marla Young at myoung@deathvalley49ers.org.

For further questions about the Death Valley ’49ers 2025 Encampment, contact Chairperson Robert Whipple at (760) 221-2292.

