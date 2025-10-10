82°F
weather icon Drizzle
Pahrump, NV
News

Annual Pahrump Rodeo celebrates 61st year at Fall Festival

Both ladies and gentlemen had a go at the team roping competitions. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valle ...
Both ladies and gentlemen had a go at the team roping competitions. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
The annual 2-night Fall Festival Rodeo at McCullough Rodeo Arena in Petrack Park was Sept. 26 a ...
The annual 2-night Fall Festival Rodeo at McCullough Rodeo Arena in Petrack Park was Sept. 26 and 27. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Each night, between 75-80 contestants, local and from around the region, competed in six diﬀe ...
Each night, between 75-80 contestants, local and from around the region, competed in six diﬀerent events; ranch broncs, breakaway roping, team roping, barrel racing, bull riding, and mini bull riding. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Robert Tibbits, chairman of the Arena Advisory Committee, estimated over 1,000 spectators atten ...
Robert Tibbits, chairman of the Arena Advisory Committee, estimated over 1,000 spectators attended the Fall Festival Rodeo each night of the two-day event. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Ladies and gentlemen each had a go at the team roping competitions. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valle ...
Ladies and gentlemen each had a go at the team roping competitions. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
A brave young mini bull rider hangs on for dear life at the Fall Festival Rodeo. (John Clausen/ ...
A brave young mini bull rider hangs on for dear life at the Fall Festival Rodeo. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Assemblyman Gregory Hafen II drives his Pahrump-produced Manse truck around the rodeo arena bef ...
Assemblyman Gregory Hafen II drives his Pahrump-produced Manse truck around the rodeo arena before the start with Miss Pahrump and her 2 runner-ups in the bed of the truck. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Sheriﬀ Joe McGill wears a dog training “bite suit” for NCSO’s K-9 demonstration at the ...
Sheriﬀ Joe McGill wears a dog training “bite suit” for NCSO’s K-9 demonstration at the beginning of the rodeo. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
A barrel racer heading toward the finish at the Fall Festival Rodeo. (John Clausen/Pahrump Vall ...
A barrel racer heading toward the finish at the Fall Festival Rodeo. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
More Stories
According to a RAM press release, more than 450 patients were served at this year’s clinic, w ...
High attendance at 10th annual Pahrump Remote Area Medical clinic — PHOTOS
The Pahrump Fairgrounds is set to see expansion of electrical infrastructure, which will allow ...
VEA investing in fairgrounds
A table was set up for a vigil for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk at the Nevada Republican Cl ...
Charlie Kirk memorial to be held in Pahrump on Tuesday
The 2025 Grape Stomp will be held at its original home - the former Pahrump Valley Winery, now ...
Grape Stomp returning to its original home
By John Clausen Pahrump Valley Times
October 10, 2025 - 4:33 am
 

Pahrump’s Fall Festival Rodeo took place Friday and Saturday night at McCullough Arena in Petrack Park.

“This will be our 61st year putting the rodeo on,” said Robert Tibbits, chairman of the Arena Advisory Committee. He is the second generation involved in the planning and execution of the annual event.

Each night, between 75-80 contestants, locals and from around the region, competed in six different events: ranch broncs, breakaway roping, team roping, barrel racing, bull riding, and mini bull riding (where kids as young as 8 years old rode young bulls). Winners were paid from a percentage of the contestants’ entry fees and ticket sales.

When asked about both nights’ attendance, Tibbits said, “So I would say yesterday [Friday, Sept 26], I want to say 1,000. It might be a little bit lower than that because of the rain.” He confirmed that Saturday night’s rodeo was sold out with an audience of more than 1,300.

An army of hard-working volunteers ensured a flawless performance through careful planning and coordination. “We are actually volunteers from the town of Pahrump. We’re all volunteers that help Jimmy [Martinez] and Courtney [Kenney] put on the rodeo and manage the rodeo side of it for them,” said Tibbits. It goes without saying this wasn’t his first rodeo.

John Clausen is a freelance reporter living in Pahrump.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST