Annual Pahrump Rodeo celebrates 61st year at Fall Festival

Assemblyman Gregory Hafen II drives his Pahrump-produced Manse truck around the rodeo arena before the start with Miss Pahrump and her 2 runner-ups in the bed of the truck. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Ladies and gentlemen each had a go at the team roping competitions. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Robert Tibbits, chairman of the Arena Advisory Committee, estimated over 1,000 spectators attended the Fall Festival Rodeo each night of the two-day event. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Each night, between 75-80 contestants, local and from around the region, competed in six diﬀerent events; ranch broncs, breakaway roping, team roping, barrel racing, bull riding, and mini bull riding. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump’s Fall Festival Rodeo took place Friday and Saturday night at McCullough Arena in Petrack Park.

“This will be our 61st year putting the rodeo on,” said Robert Tibbits, chairman of the Arena Advisory Committee. He is the second generation involved in the planning and execution of the annual event.

Each night, between 75-80 contestants, locals and from around the region, competed in six different events: ranch broncs, breakaway roping, team roping, barrel racing, bull riding, and mini bull riding (where kids as young as 8 years old rode young bulls). Winners were paid from a percentage of the contestants’ entry fees and ticket sales.

When asked about both nights’ attendance, Tibbits said, “So I would say yesterday [Friday, Sept 26], I want to say 1,000. It might be a little bit lower than that because of the rain.” He confirmed that Saturday night’s rodeo was sold out with an audience of more than 1,300.

An army of hard-working volunteers ensured a flawless performance through careful planning and coordination. “We are actually volunteers from the town of Pahrump. We’re all volunteers that help Jimmy [Martinez] and Courtney [Kenney] put on the rodeo and manage the rodeo side of it for them,” said Tibbits. It goes without saying this wasn’t his first rodeo.

John Clausen is a freelance reporter living in Pahrump.

Paid qualified winners

Ranch Broncs

• Joey Blackmore – 1st place

Breakaway Roping

• Bailey Fullmer – 1st place

• Emma Garijo – 2nd place

• Lea Belgarde – 3rd place

• Callie Fisher – 4th place

Barrel Racing

• Shana Stephens – 1st place

• Taylor Brunson – 2nd place

• Makenah Faircloth – 3rd place

• Gabby Martin – 4th place

• Becca Perkins – 5th place

The results for team roping were not available by press deadline and there were no qualified bull riders for either day. The mini bull riders were a fun event and not a paid competition.