Annual Powwow returns to Pahrump next weekend

The Pahrump Social Powwow returns to the valley next weekend for its 26th year of celebrating Native and Indigenous American culture.

“It’s the largest cultural event in southern Nye County,” powwow organizer Paula Elefante said. “It gives people an opportunity to come and experience a Native American gathering.”

The annual event will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 21; from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22; and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 23. The event is open to the public with free admission.

“I get a lot of pleasure out of seeing other people enjoy the powwow,” Elefante said. “Enjoy the activities, enjoy the food, and enjoy the dance.”

Grand Entry will be at 12 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Grand Entry is a performance when different tribes dance and live drumming occurs.

“There are different styles of dances that will be taking place. Our theme is celebration of youth, so we really kind of focus on the youth dancers,” Elefante explained. “And then we do have some dances where we invite the children in the audience to come and participate.”

The intertribal powwow will be held at Petrack Park, located at 150 N. Highway 160.

The event will feature various raffles throughout the weekend. There will be many Indigenous and Native American vendors. The event will also feature several food options, including the always popular fry bread stands.

“It’s the community that sponsors this powwow, basically,” Elefante added. “And without the community and the businesses and tourism, we wouldn’t be able to do it.”

For more information about next weekend’s event, visit pahrumppowwow.com or go to the festival’s Facebook page under Pahrump Social Powwow.

For further questions, contact organizer Paula Elefante at (775) 209-3444.

Pahrump Social Powwow