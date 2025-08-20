Another Op’nin’, Another Show!

Anyone planning on attending either showing of the Nevada Silver Tappers' USO Benefit Show is encouraged to bring along some extra cash for the "Pass the Boot" drive, all proceeds from which will go to the two nonprofits selected to benefit from this year's performances. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Kim Cornell-Lyle is not only a producer, director and choreographer for the Nevada Silver Tappers, she's also a talented singer who regularly performs at the group's events. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Nevada Silver Tappers are known for their patriotism and once a year, the group hosts its USO Benefit Show to raise money for area nonprofits. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Nevada Silver Tappers will host their annual USO Benefit Show on Sept. 13 and 14 and tickets, which always go fast, are now on sale. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Nevada Silver Tappers are well-known for many things - fabulous entertainment, community activism and their status as official ambassadors of Pahrump being just a few.

But one of the group’s biggest passions comes in the form of its unwavering support for the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces. In fact, founder and director B.J. Hetrick-Irwin was even recently bestowed an honorary title as an army colonel in recognition of this dedication. She and the entire organization are excited to continue their mission of giving back to those who served during two performances of the Silver Tappers’ annual USO Benefit Show, set for this coming September.

“We are going to have such a wonderful show this year. Our theme is ‘Another Opn’in’, Another Show and we’ll have a mix of some new routines as well as some re-imagined numbers,” Nevada Silver Tapper Ione DeSantis detailed for the Pahrump Valley Times.

DeSantis is one of the choreographers for the Nevada Silver Tappers, helping fellow choreographer Kim Cornell-Lyle to teach the tappers their steps and create dance routines that inspire audience admiration. Cornell-Lyle isn’t only a choreographer, though. This multi-talented individual also produces and directs each of the Nevada Silver Tappers’ events and she and DeSantis are anticipating another memorable round of USO Benefit Show performances.

“Of course, we will have some very fun stuff leading up to our final dance, which will be our signature military performance,” DeSantis added. “Our own Miss B.J. at 100-years-old will be making a couple of cameos during the show and she’s also going to be in the military performance at the end, dancing alongside of us. She is so amazing, she still has so much energy and so it’ll be a really fun show.”

There will be two showings for 2025, including a Saturday evening performance and a Sunday matinee, tickets for which are now on sale. During the show, the traditional “Pass the Boot” initiative will take place, allowing attendees to dig deep into their hearts and donate additional cash for the cause. All of the funds raised from ticket sales and the “Pass the Boot” drive will be split between two local organizations hand-picked by the Nevada Silver Tappers.

“Our recipients this year are the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054’s Veterans Food Bank and the Pahrump Springs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution,” Nevada Silver Tapper Ione DeSantis told the Pahrump Valley Times. “The VFW Food Bank serves veterans and their families with food items, which there is such a need for right now, with food costs going up. And the DAR is a group that preserves history and they do charitable work for education. They are a great group and they mostly pay for things out of their own pockets, so we decided we’d really like to gift them some money from this show.”

The USO Benefit Show is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 14 at 3 p.m. inside the Saddle West Showroom.

Tickets are a $25 tax-deductible donation per person. To reserve seats, call Jackie Greco at 775-751-3468.

The ladies behind the Nevada Silver Tappers

There's no doubt that Nevada Silver Tappers founder B.J. Hetrick-Irwin is the group's famously feisty figurehead but she is far from alone in running the organization.

As an official 501(c)3 nonprofit, the Silver Tappers is under the leadership of a formal board of directors. Along with Hetrick-Irwin, who chairs the board, the directors include Chris Fay, Maria Apodaca-Shaddy, Vicki Gladjo, Jackie Greco, Teri Rogers and Alice Saitta. Two others play a major role in the organization, too, with Ione DeSantis and Kim Cornell-Lyle both helping to choreograph each of the Silver Tappers' shows and Cornell-Lyle taking point as producer and director of the group's shows as well.

Together, these women give their time and energy to support the Silver Tappers and all its doings, from building sisterhood among its members to entertaining the masses to fundraising for worthy causes.