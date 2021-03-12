46°F
weather icon Overcast
Pahrump NV
News

Another step forward for public shooting range in Pahrump

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
March 12, 2021 - 7:02 am
 
Getty Images Public shooting ranges are popular destinations for firearms enthusiasts and with ...
Getty Images Public shooting ranges are popular destinations for firearms enthusiasts and with many such individuals living right here in the valley, Nye County is in the process of developing a public shooting range for locals and tourists to enjoy.

Nye County has taken another step forward in pursuit of a public shooting range, with commissioners granting formal approval to the project during a meeting held earlier this month.

As of yet, a site has not been selected and a design for the facility has not been created but the approval given on March 2 is expected to lead to the settling of such details in the near future.

In the meantime, potential funding sources have been identified and commissioners are obviously excited to see this project finally moving forward after decades of discussion.

Nye County Comptroller Savannah Rucker started off the conversation on Tuesday, March 2, telling commissioners, “In reviewing this project, this does qualify for capital funding, so we could support this project from fund 10401 or fund 10402, or a combination of the two funds. That could be a starting place, if the board were interested.”

Rucker noted that the county currently has a variety of capital improvement needs that will also require capital improvement funding, so if the commissioners were so inclined, the county could look at diverting a portion of the fiscal year 2020-2021 ending fund balance from the county general fund into the capital improvement fund in fiscal year 2021-2022. “So there are lots of funding sources available, it just depends on the estimated costs and time line, those different factors,” Rucker stated.

Nye County Commission Chair Debra Strickland made sure to emphasize that the item before the board that morning did not come with specifics and was simply meant to authorize the county to move forward.

“This commission, or the public, may or may not be aware, commissioner Blundo and I have been working on this project. And all we have here are just wags, we have no idea what this project could in fact cost, until we have a design-build in place,” Strickland said.

Commissioner Leo Blundo then made the motion to approve the project in concept. “I’m going to make a motion to approve the project to construct an outdoor public shooting range. We’ll continue to discuss the estimated budget projections and I believe we have identified a potential funding source at this time to move forward,” Blundo stated.

Before the motion was put to a vote, commissioner Frank Carbone chimed in to ask about the potential locations for the project, with Strickland remarking that the county has been looking at a few options. Most recently, the commission had given its approval to a zone change for a 31.5 acre portion of a 41.21 acre parcel of county-owned land located at 2871 E. Mesquite Avenue, where the Nye County Sheriff’s Office’s training and shooting facility is currently located, but that is just one of the options on the table. Carbone was quick to point out the motion made by Blundo was not tying the county to a specific site, it was simply to help get the ball rolling.

Commissioner Bruce Jabbour, newly seated as a county representative for the first time this January, asked about the existing shooting range on Bell Vista just west of Pahrump and whether it has been considered for the project. That location has, in fact, been considered but it has so far come to nothing, as the process of acquiring that property has proved to be extremely difficult.

“We’re in a little bit of a conundrum there,” Blundo stated, explaining that the county would either need to go in and completely clean up the site in order to apply to the Bureau of Land Management for acquisition of the property, a process that in and of itself could take a very long time, or else wait for an act of Congress, which has been considering the return of some federally managed lands to local control.

“So that is not county-owned property? It’s BLM?” Jabbour clarified.

“Yes, that site you are discussing is BLM and BLM has not had disposable land for our use since 1998,” Strickland replied. “So it’s been very difficult.”

Strickland added that at the moment, the county was looking to construct a public shooting range within the town that could adequately serve the community for 20 to 30 years. However, the county is still considering the eventual acquisition of the Bell Vista site so that if the community grows to the point where an outdoor shooting range within the town limits is no longer acceptable, the county could move its operation to that site in the future.

“I’m just glad to see us moving forward,” commissioner Donna Cox stated, with Blundo adding, “The people have asked for us to have a shooters site and I think it’s about time that the people can safely do that within the town of Pahrump.”

The motion to approve passed with all in favor.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to Pahrump Valley Times Following last weekend's efforts, volunteers of "Clean up Pahru ...
Volunteers have vowed to ‘Clean up Pahrump’
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

After arriving in Pahrump from the Northeast, several years back, local resident Faith Muello noticed something along the roadways and the desert which became a source of annoyance to her.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County and town of Pahrump government offices, many of w ...
Nye County government offices to reopen
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It has been more than 12 months since the first case of the coronavirus was reported in Nevada and over the last year, shutdowns, cancellations and postponements had become something of the standard in the state. Now, however, with the COVID-19 pandemic appearing to subside somewhat, life is starting to slowly inch its way back toward normality and as part of this return to business as usual, Nye County government offices are finally set to reopen to the public.

Mick Akers/Pahrump Valley Times Pete Giordano, founder of the Pahrump chapter of GriefShare, pa ...
Pahrump GriefShare continues to heal the wounds of loss
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

When a person loses someone they love, a spouse, a sibling, a mother, father or friend, it can plunge them into the depths of grief. Life can very suddenly turn from a wonderful, joyous thing into something dark and distressing, leaving a person with a sense of suffering so acute that a return to normal life can seem impossible.

Getty Images The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program will provide eligible households with dis ...
FCC approves program for broadband assistance
Staff Report

The FCC voted Feb. 25 to formally adopt a report and order that establishes the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, a $3.2 billion federal initiative to provide qualifying households discounts on their internet service bills and an opportunity to receive a discount on a computer or tablet.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Inspirations is an independent living, assisted living and ...
Inspirations receives Best of Senior Living award
Staff Report

Inspirations announced it has received SeniorAdvisor.com’s 2021 Best of Senior Living award, an honor bestowed to senior living communities through A Place for Mom, Inc. and determined by reviews from seniors and their families on SeniorAdvisor.com, the nation’s largest ratings and reviews site for senior care and services.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Murder suspect Cole Engelson appears in Pahrump Justice Cou ...
Convicted murderer given the maximum sentence
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The man arrested, charged and convicted of the first degree murder of a child will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Getty Images Facilities should allow responsible indoor visitation at all times and for all re ...
Revised COVID-19 guidance issued for nursing homes
Staff Report

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Centers for Medicare &Medicaid Services has recognized that physical separation from family and other loved ones has taken a physical and emotional toll on nursing home residents and their families.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The driver of a late model Dodge Challenger was transported ...
Southbound Highway 160 briefly shut down after crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews transported one person to Desert View Hospital following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 160 and Yellowhand Avenue just after 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 4.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services medics prepare to tr ...
Fugitive tries to escape custody from deputies at DVH
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The fugitive facing numerous felony charges, and who was taken into custody this week, racked up additional charges a few hours after his arrest.