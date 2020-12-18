32°F
Appeals court rules against state church attendance cap

Staff Report
December 18, 2020 - 2:59 am
 
Getty Images The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday reversed earlier federal court rulings and sided with two Nevada churches on their suit againt mandates imposed under Gov. Steve Sisolak's order.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday reversed earlier federal court rulings and sided with two Nevada churches that have argued that the state’s COVID-19 restrictions are unconstitutional because they place harsher attendance limits on religious gatherings than on casinos and other secular businesses.

Previous rulings upheld Nevada’s hard cap on the size of indoor worship services. The court instructed the district judges to preliminary enjoin Nevada from imposing attendance limits for churches that are stricter than those for other gatherings or businesses.

“The restrictions at issue here, by effectively barring many from attending religious services, strike at the very heart of the First Amendment’s guarantee of religious liberty,” a three-member appellate panel wrote in an 11-page ruling reversing the lower court’s refusal to grant an injunction sought by Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley in Lyon County.

Attendance at casinos, restaurants, bars and numerous other businesses currently is limited to 25% of capacity, but churches are subject to a cap of 50 people or 25% of capacity, whichever is less. Others subject to the 25% capacity limit but no hard cap include bowling alleys, arcades, amusement parks, breweries, wineries, museums, zoos, gyms and fitness centers.

Since Nov. 24, Nevada has enforced tightened restrictions as a COVID-19 surge has broken records in daily cases and deaths, putting more state residents per capita in hospitals for COVID-19 than any other state.

Gov. Steve Sisolak expressed disappointment at the rulings but said the state would comply. He urged faith leaders to voluntarily abide by public health measures “especially when COVID-19 infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths are at an all-time high in Nevada.”

Nothing in the order prevents the state from imposing a limit on church attendance, as long as those limits are in line with limits on other indoor gatherings and places of business.

THE LATEST
366 S. Linda.
2020 holiday lights self-guided tour
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump is getting into the spirit this holiday season.

An authentic Amish-made sleigh is the centerpiece
Local couple hosting Christmas celebration
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Though local residents Michael and Toni Ferris’ children are grown, they still wanted their own Christmas spirit to be shown.

Dorothy Yale, RN, Employee Health/Infection Prevention manager at Desert View Hospital
Vaccines arrive in Nevada, Nye County
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Desert View Hospital has received an allocation of the Pfizer vaccine and began to administer the vaccine to frontline health care workers on Thursday. The hospital said it has established a vaccination clinic per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Pahrump youth Avery Sampson, at right, is on a mission to provide
Pahrump youngster bringing joy to others this Christmas
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

They say that giving is better than receiving and this Christmas, local youngster Avery Sampson is the embodiment of that concept.

Blankets and other cold weather items are seen piled
Operation: Warming Pahrump Hearts bringing comfort to valley’s homeless
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The official start of winter is just a few days away but temperatures in Pahrump have already started to dip below freezing at night, leaving those in the valley without a place to call home out in the cold.

Natural Vibes Wellness and Nutrition Center will be hosting
Winter Wellness Event set for Saturday in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In the year 2020, public events have been few and far between as businesses and organization navigate the ever-changing health guidelines and restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic but as the year comes to a close, Natural Vibes Wellness and Nutrition Center is taking on the challenge of hosting a public gathering and is inviting residents out for its Winter Wellness Event.

This visual rendering shows the the exterior of the new animal shelter
Public hearing set for Pahrump Animal Shelter bond
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is continuing to move forward with the process that will make way for construction of a brand new animal shelter in Pahrump, with a public hearing on the bond that will fund the project set to take place during a special meeting of the Nye County Commission to be held on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Amy Hewitt-Burton, center is comforted as she helplessly watches
Fire leaves Pahrump family seeking shelter
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump woman whose home was destroyed by fire on Tuesday, Dec. 15th spoke to the Pahrump Valley Times this week.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created some staffing issues for Beatty Schools
Beatty Schools seeking subs
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The faculty and staff of Beatty schools are currently pretty much up to full strength according to Principal Chris Brockman. They did experience a critical shortage before Thanksgiving, when a couple of teachers were out on personal leave and another had oral surgery, leaving them with too few teachers to operate.

Nevada Department of Transportation Nevada is in the top ten states most risky to travel to due to COVID-19
Study: Nevada 7th among risky states for traveling
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada ranks as the seventh-riskiest state to travel to based on COVID-19-related health risk factors in combination with dangerous driving scores as we enter the holiday travel season, according to QuoteWizard.