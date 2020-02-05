59°F
News

Application period for loans and grants from USDA opens

Staff Report
February 5, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Funds are available for community facilities projects in rural Nevada through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Nevada, which can include anything from small kitchen equipment to a school, according to the news release from USDA Rural Development Nevada.

“Community Programs Director Cheryl Couch says the agency has about $330 million nationwide in direct and guaranteed loans and $184,000 in grants available at the state level for a broad variety of projects,” a release from USDA Rural Development stated.

“We encourage city and county leaders to consider CF funding if the local government needs equipment or facility improvements.” Couch said in the release. “Many fire departments, sheriff’s offices, patrol vehicles and garbage trucks in the state were funded by this program. We are here for rural Nevada.”

Cities, villages, districts, towns and federally recognized tribal lands with no more than 20,000 residents (according to the 2010 U.S. Census) are eligible to apply.

“Additional priority points apply for smaller and low-income communities,” the release stated.

“Applications are accepted year-round but grant applications should be submitted by June 15, 2020 for priority consideration for Fiscal Year 2020 funding,” the release stated.

For more information, head to https://bit.ly/2OpVZox or call Cheryl Couch at 775-443-4760.

