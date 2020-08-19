107°F
Application period to open for commercial rental assistance

By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
August 18, 2020 - 8:12 pm
 

The state treasurer’s office and the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development announced that small businesses and nonprofits would be able to apply to the state’s commercial rental assistance program. It will begin as soon as Aug. 24.

The program, Nevada Commercial Rental Assistance Grant, is using $20 million in coronavirus relief funds to help these businesses and nonprofit organizations that have had revenue declines due to the pandemic. The program will also provide up to $10,000 in grants to eligible commercial tenants, which do not need to be paid back.

If tenants participate in the program, landlords must agree not to evict them within 90 days from receiving payment.

To be eligible for the program, applicants must meet the requirements of being a licensed for-profit business or nonprofit organization in Nevada, with Nevada as the principal place of business. Entities must have 50 or fewer full-time employees and have been in operation for at least six months prior to March 1, 2020.

Nonprofits and other businesses must be able to show at least 30% loss of gross monthly revenue after March 1, 2020. The revenue loss must be a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Entities must have a physical commercial location with a current, active lease on commercial property in Nevada. Entities must also not have previously received more than $5,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program or other COVID-19 rental assistance programs and not have any outstanding tax liens.

The program will be accepting applications on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at 8 a.m. PST. The application period will be open for one week and close on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at 5 p.m. PST.

Once the program application period has ended, applications will be prioritized to support business and nonprofits with the most significant revenue losses during the pandemic. It is anticipated that about 2,000 to 3,000, businesses will receive rental assistance through the program.

Businesses are encouraged to visit the Governor’s Office of Economic Development website, https://goed.nv.gov/commercial-rental-assistance-grant-crag-program/ to learn more and fill out the application.

THE LATEST
Locator map of 4.8 earthquake in Death Valley National Park in California on Wednesday, Aug. 19 ...
4.8 magnitude earthquake hits Death Valley
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Death Valley National Park was rattled by multiple earthquakes on Wednesday, with the largest being a 4.8 magnitude temblor. The park service reported no damage to park buildings or roads.

Getty Images Telehealth has gained enormous popularity in the months since the COVID-19 pandemi ...
Nevada, three other states join forces to address remote healthcare
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Four of the five states already working together in the “Western States Pact” formed to address the response to the COVID-19 pandemic are striking out on a new collective endeavor, with Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Colorado all announcing that they will now be coordinating on telehealth.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pictured from left to right are Lions Club member Sue Bai, ...
Pahrump Lions help Floyd Elementary gear up for school year
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Summer vacation is nearly at an end and children will soon be heading into the 2020-2021 academic year, with school slated to begin on Monday, August 24 for all Nye County students in grades one through 12 and on August 27 for those in kindergarten and pre-K.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A Death Valley National Park Ranger stands beside a digital ...
Record heat descends upon Death Valley
By Selwyn Harris & Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

It appears that Death Valley National Park is living up to its reputation as being the hottest, driest, and lowest place on earth.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Community Crisis Intervention Committee invites the val ...
Homeless Wraparound continues in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Community Crisis Intervention Committee has scheduled its quarterly Homeless Wraparound event for this Saturday and Pahrump Valley’s homeless population will be able to head out for a morning of food, socialization and assistance in obtaining necessary items and services, such as clothing and showers, all free of charge.

Pahrump Valley Winery (Facebook) Goals of the campaign include increases in in-state visitation ...
Nevada marketing campaign centers on staycations
By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A marketing subcommittee recommends that the state’s Commission on Tourism should spend $300,000 encouraging Nevadans to stay at home with their tourism dollars.

Courtesy of Wells Fargo Joe Trimble
Effective leadership in times of crisis
By Joe Trimble Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Crises, be they a global health emergency that shuts down economies, a natural disaster or something affecting just a single business, can catch Pahrump small business owners off guard at any moment.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Kent Sanders is chair of the department of physiology and c ...
UNR researcher advances understanding of GI tract
Staff Report

Research led by Kent Sanders, chair of the department of physiology and cell biology at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine, is contributing significant scientific understanding of activity in the gastrointestinal tract known as motility.