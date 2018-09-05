Apprenticeship efforts expanding

The U.S. Department of Labor has launched a digital platform, apprenticeship.gov, that offers career seekers a platform to search for apprenticeships by city, state and occupation, and connects job seekers to high-skilled, high-paying careers.

Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal This 2017 file photo shows a sheet metal apprentice, taking a measurement on a piece of metal at Young Electric Sign Company,YESCO, in southwest Las Vegas.

The U.S. Department of Labor has launched a digital platform, apprenticeship.gov, that offers career seekers a platform to search for apprenticeships by city, state and occupation, and connects job seekers to high-skilled, high-paying careers.

The Apprenticeship Finder, a tool that’s free for employers or career seekers, is aimed at addressing a need shared by employers who are looking to promote their apprenticeship opportunities and career seekers searching to access them.

The apprenticeship-finder tool will make it easier for career seekers to find apprenticeship opportunities and help employers promote apprenticeships across new or nontraditional industries, the Labor Department said in its Aug. 30 announcement.

“This effort supports President Trump’s executive order expanding apprenticeships in America by improving access to apprenticeship opportunities that enable more Americans to obtain relevant skills and high-paying jobs,” the department said.

Apprenticeship is a career path under which people can earn and learn at the same time.

Visit apprenticeship.gov to learn more.