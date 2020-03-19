Approximately a dozen people self-quarantining in Pahrump for COVID-19, awaiting test results

Pahrump doesn’t have any confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, but there are multiple people self-quarantining in town while they await results of testing.

“I don’t have an exact number, but approximately a dozen are voluntarily self quarantining while waiting test results,” said Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis in an email on Wednesday.

Lewis didn’t give any details about the individuals self-quarantining.

The number of reported cases in Clark County is currently at 69, according to a recent release from the Southern Nevada Health District.

