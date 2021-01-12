42°F
Arabia: Zimmerman’s email protected by First Amendment

Staff Report
January 11, 2021 - 4:10 pm
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia.

Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia said he believed a controversial email issued by Nye County Republican Central Committee Chairman Chris Zimmerman is protected by the First Amendment.

“This office represents all the people of Nye County regardless of political affiliation,” Arabia said. “If you are a victim of political violence, I would urge you to contact law enforcement. We will then decide how to handle any cases submitted to us based on the evidence not the politics.”

Arabia said that despite the “predictions” outlined in Zimmerman’s email, there is no evidence of plans for political violence in Nye County.

“Regardless of what you may have heard or read,” Arabia said, “people should know that Sheriff (Sharon) Wehrly and I are unaware of anyone in Nye County planning political violence or any illegal action against any political opponents or governments, either here or outside the county.”

Zimmerman’s email predicted, among other things, “high-profile arrests” of people in “high offices,” activation of the Emergency Broadcast System, resorting to the Insurrection Act, the inauguration of President Trump on Jan. 20 and major internet outages.

“I’ve reviewed Mr. Zimmerman’s letter in light of the widespread concerns that it was a call to insurrection or violence,” Arabia said. “First, neither chairman Zimmerman nor the committee speak for my office or the county government. That said, the letter does seem mostly to consist of predictions and commentary. In my opinion, it doesn’t incite the reader to engage in unlawful violence, and, as such, it falls under the protection of the First Amendment.”

See original letter with updates at this link.

Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly also made an announcement on YouTube.

U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both Democrats from Nevada, have requested that the FBI investigate Zimmerman via a letter.

Cortez Masto Rosen Letter Re Nye Co. GOP Chair_1.11.21 by Jeffrey Meehan on Scribd

