107°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Area fire crews battle structure fires

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
August 18, 2020 - 8:11 pm
 

Area fire crews responded to multiple fires throughout last week.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis said crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of South Buol Road, just after 2:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

“Upon arrival, crews found an approximate 30-foot travel trailer that was used as a fixed residence, which was heavily involved in fire, with extension to the nearby ground cover,” he said. “Crews engaged in a quick defensive exterior attack and knocked down the main body of fire, and the extending brushfire with no further extension to any other structures in the immediate area.”

Lewis also said the ensuing investigation revealed that the fire had apparently started from improperly discarded smoking materials, but remains under investigation.

“There was one injured civilian who sustained thermal burns to his face, while escaping the fire, but he refused transport to the local hospital.”

Possible arson fire

On Saturday, Aug. 8, fire crews were dispatched to a reported brush fire in the area of Bolling Road and Second Street.

“Crews arrived to find an approximate quarter-acre mixed fuel brush fire with structure exposures,” Lewis said. “The fire was quickly controlled with no extension. At the same time, crews were placed in staging for a fire that occurred approximately one block away. The results of the investigation from that fire helped uncover a possible act of arson, where a witness was developed who observed a person involved in the fire as a potential arsonist. That individual was subsequently arrested.”

Attempted arson

On Monday, Aug. 10, fire crews were dispatched to the 300 block of West Retread for an attempted arson at approximately 2:30 p.m.

“Crews arrived to find a mostly extinguished fire on the front porch of a residence,” Lewis noted. “The investigation revealed that a suspect had arrived, where they doused gasoline onto materials placed on the front porch and attempted to light it. Both the fire department and the sheriff’s office continue the investigation. There were no injuries.”

Unauthorized burn

On Aug. 6, fire crews were dispatched to a report of a structure fire along the 4600 block of West Wilson Road, at approximately 3:30 p.m., where the initial investigation revealed that the fire originated from an unauthorized controlled burn.

“Crews arrived on location to find smoke showing on the underside of the double-wide manufactured dwelling,” Lewis said. “Crews quickly commenced an offensive objective attack, where they entered the underside of the structure through an access on the bravo side. They quickly cut off the fire with additional hand lines to the rear of the structure. The fire was held to the underside, and there was no extension to the living space, and no further damage to the exterior. There was one civilian, who was injured while trying to suppress the fire. That individual was medically assessed at the scene, but declined transport to the local hospital.”

Two transported following crash

On Aug. 11, fire crews were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Basin Avenue and Linda Street at approximately 12 p.m.

“Upon arrival, crews found the two-vehicle accident as described, with a commercial sheriff’s vehicle resting on its side,” Lewis said. “It is believed the vehicle was used by Nye County Animal Control. There was no entrapment and two patients were transported from the scene to the local hospital.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Locator map of 4.8 earthquake in Death Valley National Park in California on Wednesday, Aug. 19 ...
4.8 magnitude earthquake hits Death Valley
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Death Valley National Park was rattled by multiple earthquakes on Wednesday, with the largest being a 4.8 magnitude temblor. The park service reported no damage to park buildings or roads.

Getty Images Telehealth has gained enormous popularity in the months since the COVID-19 pandemi ...
Nevada, three other states join forces to address remote healthcare
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Four of the five states already working together in the “Western States Pact” formed to address the response to the COVID-19 pandemic are striking out on a new collective endeavor, with Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Colorado all announcing that they will now be coordinating on telehealth.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pictured from left to right are Lions Club member Sue Bai, ...
Pahrump Lions help Floyd Elementary gear up for school year
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Summer vacation is nearly at an end and children will soon be heading into the 2020-2021 academic year, with school slated to begin on Monday, August 24 for all Nye County students in grades one through 12 and on August 27 for those in kindergarten and pre-K.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A Death Valley National Park Ranger stands beside a digital ...
Record heat descends upon Death Valley
By Selwyn Harris & Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

It appears that Death Valley National Park is living up to its reputation as being the hottest, driest, and lowest place on earth.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Community Crisis Intervention Committee invites the val ...
Homeless Wraparound continues in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Community Crisis Intervention Committee has scheduled its quarterly Homeless Wraparound event for this Saturday and Pahrump Valley’s homeless population will be able to head out for a morning of food, socialization and assistance in obtaining necessary items and services, such as clothing and showers, all free of charge.

Pahrump Valley Winery (Facebook) Goals of the campaign include increases in in-state visitation ...
Nevada marketing campaign centers on staycations
By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A marketing subcommittee recommends that the state’s Commission on Tourism should spend $300,000 encouraging Nevadans to stay at home with their tourism dollars.

Courtesy of Wells Fargo Joe Trimble
Effective leadership in times of crisis
By Joe Trimble Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Crises, be they a global health emergency that shuts down economies, a natural disaster or something affecting just a single business, can catch Pahrump small business owners off guard at any moment.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times To be eligible for the program, applicants must meet the r ...
Application period to open for commercial rental assistance
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The state treasurer’s office and the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development announced that small businesses and nonprofits would be able to apply to the state’s commercial rental assistance program. It will begin as soon as Aug. 24.