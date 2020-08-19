Area fire crews battle structure fires

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A Nye County Sheriff's Office animal control officer, along with another individual, was transported to Desert View Hospital following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Basin Avenue and Linda Street at approximately 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11. No animals were inside the vehicle at the time.

Area fire crews responded to multiple fires throughout last week.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis said crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of South Buol Road, just after 2:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

“Upon arrival, crews found an approximate 30-foot travel trailer that was used as a fixed residence, which was heavily involved in fire, with extension to the nearby ground cover,” he said. “Crews engaged in a quick defensive exterior attack and knocked down the main body of fire, and the extending brushfire with no further extension to any other structures in the immediate area.”

Lewis also said the ensuing investigation revealed that the fire had apparently started from improperly discarded smoking materials, but remains under investigation.

“There was one injured civilian who sustained thermal burns to his face, while escaping the fire, but he refused transport to the local hospital.”

Possible arson fire

On Saturday, Aug. 8, fire crews were dispatched to a reported brush fire in the area of Bolling Road and Second Street.

“Crews arrived to find an approximate quarter-acre mixed fuel brush fire with structure exposures,” Lewis said. “The fire was quickly controlled with no extension. At the same time, crews were placed in staging for a fire that occurred approximately one block away. The results of the investigation from that fire helped uncover a possible act of arson, where a witness was developed who observed a person involved in the fire as a potential arsonist. That individual was subsequently arrested.”

Attempted arson

On Monday, Aug. 10, fire crews were dispatched to the 300 block of West Retread for an attempted arson at approximately 2:30 p.m.

“Crews arrived to find a mostly extinguished fire on the front porch of a residence,” Lewis noted. “The investigation revealed that a suspect had arrived, where they doused gasoline onto materials placed on the front porch and attempted to light it. Both the fire department and the sheriff’s office continue the investigation. There were no injuries.”

Unauthorized burn

On Aug. 6, fire crews were dispatched to a report of a structure fire along the 4600 block of West Wilson Road, at approximately 3:30 p.m., where the initial investigation revealed that the fire originated from an unauthorized controlled burn.

“Crews arrived on location to find smoke showing on the underside of the double-wide manufactured dwelling,” Lewis said. “Crews quickly commenced an offensive objective attack, where they entered the underside of the structure through an access on the bravo side. They quickly cut off the fire with additional hand lines to the rear of the structure. The fire was held to the underside, and there was no extension to the living space, and no further damage to the exterior. There was one civilian, who was injured while trying to suppress the fire. That individual was medically assessed at the scene, but declined transport to the local hospital.”

Two transported following crash

On Aug. 11, fire crews were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Basin Avenue and Linda Street at approximately 12 p.m.

“Upon arrival, crews found the two-vehicle accident as described, with a commercial sheriff’s vehicle resting on its side,” Lewis said. “It is believed the vehicle was used by Nye County Animal Control. There was no entrapment and two patients were transported from the scene to the local hospital.”

