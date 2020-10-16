63°F
Area food drive gets underway on Saturday

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 16, 2020 - 8:47 am
 

An area food drive kicks off tomorrow at Walmart. The event is sponsored by Pahrump’s Quality Signs and Designs, KPVM-TV 25 and Ace Country Radio.

Organizer Deanna O’Donnell said she’s pleased to restart the quarterly food drive again after holding off during the height of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The Kiwanis Food for Thought Program is on hold currently because school is on a hybrid schedule,” O’Donnell said. “Pahrump Valley High School however had started a food pantry and we will be donating to that so students can shop there discreetly anytime during the school day and get what they need. We have been able to donate to the VFW food bank a bit during this time. Quality Signs and Designs, owned by my daughter, Darbie O’Donnell, appreciates Walmart and the community’s continuous support.”

Saturday’s food drive runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monetary donations are welcomed as well. Walmart is located at 300 S. Highway 160.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

